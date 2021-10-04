Kerala PSC Prelims 2021 dates released, check schedule

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Kerala PSC Prelims will be held on October 23 and 30

Kerala PSC Prelims 2021: The Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC) has released the dates for the graduate-level common preliminary exam. The preliminary exam will be conducted on October 23 and 30.

The exam was earlier scheduled in September. “Candidates who have successfully submitted confirmation for any one of the above-mentioned category numbers are included in the examination on 23.10.2021. Hence, request for changing of examination date will not be considered under any circumstances,” the commission in its notification mentioned.

The admit cards for the PSC prelims will be released on October 8. The candidates can download the hall ticket on the website- keralapsc.gov.in.

Kerala PSC graduate-level common prelims 2021: How to download hall ticket

Visit the official website- keralapsc.gov.in Click on download 'Kerala PSC Prelims' admit card link Enter log-in credentials- registration number/ roll number Kerala PSC prelims hall ticket will appear on the screen Download PSC prelims admit card, take a print out for further reference.

For details on Kerala PSC prelims exam, please visit the website- keralapsc.gov.in.

READ MORE | RRC Recruitment 2021: Vacancies for 2945 Trade Apprentices

ALSO READ | Haryana SI Recruitment 2021: Vacancies for 465 posts, re-exam scheduled for October 13