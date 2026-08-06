Punjab Police Constable answer key OUT at punjabpolice.gov.in; know how to raise objections

Amritsar:

The Punjab Police Constable answer key has been released, the candidates can check and download answer key on the official website - punjabpolice.gov.in for the Computer-Based Test (CBT) held from July 1 to July 30, 2026. Punjab Police Constable final answer key and result is likely to be released by month-end. The recruitment drive is being held for 3,298 Constable vacancies.

How to download Punjab Police Constable answer key at punjabpolice.gov.in

The candidates can follow these steps to download Punjab Police Constable answer key PDF. To download Punjab Police Constable answer key PDF, candidates need to visit the official website - punjabpolice.gov.in and click on Punjab Police Constable answer key PDF link. Punjab Police Constable answer key PDF will be available for download on the screen, save Punjab Police Constable answer key PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - punjabpolice.gov.in

Click on Punjab Police Constable answer key PDF link

Punjab Police Constable answer key PDF will appear on the screen for download

Save Punjab Police Constable answer key PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

How to raise objections on Punjab Police Constable answer key

The candidates can raise objections on Punjab Police Constable answer key on the official portal - punjabpolice.gov.in. To raise objections on Punjab Police Constable answer key, candidates need to visit the official website - punjabpolice.gov.in and click on Punjab Police Constable answer key objection window link. Choose questions you wish to raise objections, upload answers and supporting document PDF. Pay answer key objection window fee and click on submit. Save Punjab Police Constable answer key submitted document PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - punjabpolice.gov.in

Click on Punjab Police Constable answer key objection window link

Choose questions you wish to raise objections

Upload answers and supporting document PDF

Pay answer key objection window fee and click on submit

Save Punjab Police Constable answer key submitted document PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

After reviewing objections on answer key, Punjab Police Constable final answer key and result will be released. The candidates can check and download Punjab Police Constable final answer key and scorecard on the official portal - punjabpolice.gov.in.

For details on Punjab Police Constable answer key 2026, please visit the official website - punjabpolice.gov.in.

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