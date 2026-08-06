Haryana HTET result 2026 OUT at htet.eapplynow.com; how to download scorecard PDF

Chandigarh:

The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has announced the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) result 2026. The candidates who had appeared for HTET can check and download scorecard PDF on the official website - htet.eapplynow.com. The HTET scorecard PDF login credentials are - application ID/ registration number, date of birth. The HTET final answer key has also been released and is available on the official website - htet.eapplynow.com. Over 2.33 lakh (2,33,294) candidates appeared for HTET level 1, 2 and 3 exams held on July 4 and 5, 2026.

How to download HTET scorecard at htet.eapplynow.com

The candidates can follow these steps to download HTET scorecard PDF. To download HTET scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official website - htet.eapplynow.com and click on HTET scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - Application ID/ Registration Number, Date of Birth. HTET scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save HTET scorecard PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - htet.eapplynow.com

Click on HTET scorecard PDF link

Use Application ID/ Registration Number, Date of Birth as the required login credentials

HTET scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download

Save HTET scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

How to download HTET final answer key 2026 at htet.eapplynow.com

The candidates can check and download HTET final answer key 2026 on the official portal - htet.eapplynow.com. To download HTET final answer key 2026, candidates need to visit the official website - htet.eapplynow.com and click on HTET final answer key PDF link. HTET final answer key PDF will be available for download on the screen, save HTET final answer key PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - htet.eapplynow.com

Click on HTET final answer key PDF link

HTET final answer key PDF will appear on the screen for download

Save HTET final answer key PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

BSEH has also released the list of disqualified candidates in HTET. As per BSEH, candidates whose roll numbers are mentioned in the following list have been

disqualified for failing to darken any of the four circles in more than 20 questions in the OMR Answer Sheet. The candidates can check and download HTET disqualified candidates list on the official website - htet.eapplynow.com.

For details on HTET result 2026, please visit the official website - htet.eapplynow.com.

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SSC MTS, Havaldar result 2026 declared at ssc.gov.in; 8071 shortlisted for PET, PST