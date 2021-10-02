Haryana SI Recruitment 2021: Vacancies for 465 posts, re-exam scheduled for October 13

Follow us on Image Source : PTI HSSC has 465 SI vacancies. The commission is going to conduct the re-exam

Haryana SI Recruitment 2021: Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) is looking for candidates to hire 465 Sub-Inspectors (SI). The written exam for the SI post was conducted by HSSC on September 26. However, the commission has decided to re-take the examination for 3 test centres. The Haryana SI Recruitment re-exam 2021 has been scheduled for October 13 now.

The decision for re-examination was taken on administrative and technical grounds. The written exam will be held for a duration of 1 and a half hours. Candidates can visit the official website of HSSC-- hssc.gov.in for more details.

Haryana SI Recruitment 2021: Important details

Candidates should note that the previous admit card that was issued for the September 26 exam will no longer be valid. Candidates need to visit the official website and download the admit card by logging in with their credentials from October 9.

According to the official notification, the exam will be conducted between 3 pm to 4:30 pm. So, candidates are advised to report to the examination centre by 1 pm. No candidates will be allowed entry to the exam centre after 2 pm. Candidates are advised to wear masks and follow Covid-19 protocols such as social distancing, using hand sanitisers throughout.

