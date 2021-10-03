Sunday, October 03, 2021
     
RRC Recruitment 2021: Vacancies for 2945 Trade Apprentices. Check all important details

Careers Desk Careers Desk
New Delhi Published on: October 03, 2021 14:59 IST
RRC Recruitment 2021
Image Source : PTI/FILE

RRC Recruitment 2021: Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) Recruitment 2021 has 2945 vacancies for the post of Trade Apprentice in Eastern Railway. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the job at the official website of RRC--rrcer.com. The application process will start on Monday (October 4). The last date to apply for the RRC Recruitment 2021 is November 3 till 6 pm. A list of selected candidates is going to be released by Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) on November 18. 

RRC Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

  • Howrah- 659
  • Sealdah- 1123
  • Asansol- 167
  • Malda- 43
  • Kanchrapara- 190
  • Liluah- 85
  • Jamalpur- 678

RRC Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

  • Candidates applying for this post must fall under the age group between 15 to 24 years excluding upper and lower age limits. 
  • The candidate must have passed the class 10 examination or its equivalent with a minimum of 50 per cent marks from a recognised board.
  • The candidate must be medically fit for being trained under the Apprentices Act, 1961 and the Apprenticeship Rules, 1992.
  • Candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs. 100. SC, ST, PwD, and women candidates are exempted from fees as per government norms. 

