Kerala KTET 2021 revised answer key released, how to download

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Download KTET answer key now

KTET 2021 answer key: The Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) 2021 revised answer key has been released. Candidates can download the KTET revised answer key on the official website- ktet.kerala.gov.in.

Candidates can check the answer key and raise objections for category-I, category-II, category-III and category-IV exams.

KTET 2021 answer key: Steps to check

Visit the KTET official website- ktet.kerala.gov.in Click on the KTET 'revised answer key' link A PDF file with answer keys will open on the screen Download, take a print out for further reference.

Following the objections raised, KTET final answer key and result will be released. The exam was conducted from August 31 to September 3. For details on Kerala TET recruitment process, please visit the website- keralapareekshabhavan.in.

KTET is being conducted for the recruitment of teaching positions in lower primary classes, upper primary classes, and high school classes. For details on KTET recruitment, please visit the website- keralapareekshabhavan.in.