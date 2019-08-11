DRDO Recruitment 2019: Online application process begins for 290 posts. Check vacancy details, fees, eligibility, documents required

DRDO Recruitment 2019: Online application process begins

DRDO Recruitment 2019: The online application process has begun for as many as 290 posts/jobs as part of DRDO Recruitment 2019 in the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) - Recruitment and Assessment Centres (RAC) on drdo.gov.in. Online applications for DRDO Recruitment 2019 have been invited from graduate engineer and postgraduates in Science including students who have appeared in the final year examination through RAC website - rac.gov.in. The DRDO Recruitment is for the posts of Scientist 'B' (including Backlog vacancies of OBC/SC/ST), Scientist 'B' in Department of Science and Technology (DST), Scientist/Engineer 'B' in Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA), and Executive Engineer in Gallium Arsenide Enabling Technology Centre (GAETEC)

DRDO Recruitment 2019: Vacancies, DRDO jobs, posts

Electrical Engineering: 12

Aeronautical Engineering: 14

Mathematics: 3

Metallurgy: 12

Material Science: 1

Civil Engineering: 8

Geology-01

Instrumentation Engineering: 1

Textile Engineering: 1

Production/ Industrial Production Engineering: 1

Food Science: 1

Electronics & Comm. Engineering: 78

Mechanical Engineering: 59

Computer Science & Engineering: 46

Based on GATE 2017/2018/2019

Chemical Engineering: 4

Chemistry: 5

Physics: 3

DRDO Recruitment 2019: Educational qualification, eligibility

Electronics and Communication Engineering: Candidates must have at least first class Bachelor's degree in Engineering or Technology in Electronics and Communication Engineering from a recognised university or equivalent.

The candidates must also fulfil one of these additional requirements:

GATE Qualification: They should have a valid GATE score in Electronics and Communication Engineering. 80 per cent aggregate marks required in EQ degree from an IIT or NIT.

Mechanical Engineering: At least first class Bachelor's degree in Engineering or Technology in Mechanical Engineering from a recognised university or equivalent required.

DRDO Recruitment 2019: Documents required

Self-attested certificates regarding Dare of Birth

Qualification certificates with mark sheets

Recent passport size colour photograph

Application fee for DRDO Recruitment 2019:

All male candidates under General, EWS, OBC categories are required to pay a nonrefundable application fee of Rs 100. There is no fee for SC/ST/PWD and women candidates.