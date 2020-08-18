Image Source : PTI BPSSC Bihar Police Recruitment 2020: Application for 2213 SI/Sergeant posts begins | check details

Bihar Police Subordinate Selection Commission (BPSSC) has released the Bihar Police Notification 2020 for the recruitment of 2213 vacancies of Police Sub Inspector (PSI) and Sergeant.

Interested candidates who fulfill the eligibility criteria can apply online by visiting the official website @bpssc.bih.nic.in.

Bihar Police Sub Inspector and Sergeant is a Level 6 post that comes in a Pay Matrix of Rs 35400- Rs 112400 as per 7th Pay Commission. The Bihar Police PSI/Sergeant Application Process has started already.

BPSSC Sub Inspector SI / Sergeant Recruitment 2020: Important dates

Beginning of application process: August 16, 2020

Last date of application process: September 24, 2020

BPSSC Sub Inspector SI / Sergeant Recruitment 2020: Name and number of posts

Total: 2213 Vacancy

Police Sub Inspector (PSI): 1998 posts

Sergeant: 215 posts

BPSSC Sub Inspector SI / Sergeant Recruitment 2020: Application Process

BPSSC activates online link for the application process of SI & Sergeant recruitment on 16th August on its official website @bpssc.bih.nic.in. Even Ex-Serviceman and already existing employees of Bihar Government can apply for the post. Have a look at the detailed process to fill application form below:

Step 1: Visit bpssc.bih.nic.in

Step 2: Click on Apply Online for SI and Sergeant posts in Bihar Police

Step 3: Complete the Registration Process and Make Fee Payment

Step 4: Fill the Online Application Form by entering the required details

Step 5: Save confirmation page

BPSSC Sub Inspector SI / Sergeant Recruitment 2020: Application Fee

The candidates who belong to the category of OBC/BC/EWC/General will have to pay a fee of Rs 700.

SC/ST applicants will have to pay only Rs 400.

BPSSC Sub Inspector SI / Sergeant Recruitment 2020: Educational Qualification

Candidates should have completed Graduation and have Bachelor’s Degree before August 1, 2020.

BPSSC Sub Inspector SI / Sergeant Recruitment 2020: Selection Process

The candidates will be selected for the posts based on the performance of both written and physical tests.

BPSSC Sub Inspector SI / Sergeant Recruitment 2020: Salary (Post Level Pay Scale)

Sub Inspector (SI) Level 6: Rs 35400 – Rs 112400

Sergeant Level 6: Rs 35400 – Rs 112400

Bihar Police SI Cut Off 2020

Candidates will be selected for the final merit list on the basis of their marks obtained in Mains examination. Candidates need to obtain these minimum cut off marks as per their category:

SC/ST/Female - 32%

EBC - 34%

BC - 36.5%

General - 40%

Interested candidates can Click Here to go through the official notification and get more details about the recruitment process.

