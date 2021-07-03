About 60% professionals willing to switch jobs for work flexibility: Survey

Follow us on Image Source : FILE The survey was conducted amongst 1,000 Indian working professionals across different job roles and industries

Nearly 60 per cent of respondents of a survey said they are ready to consider switching their jobs to seek flexible option of work from office as well as home even if salary is less. Coworking operator Awfis has conducted a survey that offers a comprehensive assessment of how India's work ecosystem has further changed on the back of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The survey was undertaken in May and June 2021 and covers participants from seven metros. As per the findings of the survey, 71 per cent of the respondents find managing teams easier in offices, 72 per cent are satisfied with networking in a physical workspace.

A combined 74 per cent of the participants admitted to being unsatisfied as far as career advancements with many experiencing diminished professional growth due to continued remote work. As much as 72 per cent of the workforce favour a hybrid work model that is a combination of working from home and working from the office premises. "57 per cent of the workforce are ready to trade in a higher salary to do part-remote work or consider leaving the company for another job that offers them more flexible options," Awfis said in a statement.

As much as 58 per cent of the workforce desired the flexibility to work from the nearest branch office and/or coworking space provided by their employer. Around 82 per cent of the respondents are comfortable with returning to the office premises with some level of flexibility, once they are vaccinated. Awfis currently has 75 centres and 40,000 seats across 11 cities.