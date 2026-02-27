Jhumri Telaiya (Koderma) Municipal Council Election Results: Counting begins, early trends expected soon

Jhumri Tilaiya:

Counting of votes for the Jharkhand municipal elections 2026 began on February 27, marking the return of elected urban governance in the state after a prolonged delay. The elections, held on February 23, covered 48 urban local bodies, including Municipal Corporations, Municipal Councils, and Nagar Panchayats across 1,087 wards, with over 43.33 lakh eligible voters participating.

Jhumri Telaiya Municipal Council Elections 2026 Live Updates

In Koderma district, Jhumri Telaiya municipal body is among the key urban centres where counting is underway. A total of 28 wards are being counted, with close attention on the chairperson post. The chairperson post in Jhumri Telaiya is reserved for Backward Class-1 (BC-1), making this election significant in terms of representation and local leadership dynamics.

2015 result sets the context

The civic body last went to polls in 2015, when independent candidate Umesh Singh won the chairperson post. The current counting will determine whether the leadership sees continuity or change.

Ballot paper voting may slow trends

Unlike recent elections conducted using EVMs, these polls are being held through ballot papers. This is expected to slow down the counting process, with trends likely to emerge gradually.

Non-party elections, no NOTA option

The 2026 municipal elections are being conducted on a non-party basis, meaning candidates are not contesting on official party symbols. Additionally, the NOTA option is not available in this election cycle.

Statewide elections after long gap

These polls are significant as Jharkhand is witnessing urban local body elections after the last major exercise in 2018. The outcome will shape local governance across cities and towns in the state.

This is a developing story.