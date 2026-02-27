Advertisement
Medininagar (Palamu) Municipal Corporation Election Results LIVE Updates: Counting begins

Anindita Mukhopadhyay
Updated:

Medininagar (Palamu) municipal election 2026 live updates: Counting has begun for 36 seats. Track mayor race, ward trends, and key updates from this women-reserved civic body.

Ranchi:

Medininagar (Palamu) municipal elections 2026 LIVE updates: Counting of votes has begun as Jharkhand resumes urban civic governance across 48 urban local bodies after a prolonged gap. Polling for these elections was conducted on February 23, covering 9 Municipal Corporations, 20 Municipal Councils, and 19 Nagar Panchayats, with a total of 1,087 wards and over 43.33 lakh eligible voters, including more than 21.26 lakh women.

The Medininagar Municipal Corporation remains a key contest this cycle, especially as the mayoral seat is reserved for women. Counting is being held for 36 direct seats, including 35 ward councillor positions and one mayoral post. The civic body last went to polls in 2018, when BJP’s Aruna Shankar defeated independent candidate Punam Singh to become mayor, while BJP’s Rakesh Kumar Singh won the deputy mayor’s post, defeating Congress’s Manoj Singh.

These elections are being conducted through ballot papers instead of EVMs, which may slow down the counting process and delay early trend visibility. Additionally, the polls are being held on a non-party basis, meaning candidates are not contesting on official party symbols. The NOTA option is also not available in this election cycle.

With counting underway, focus remains on whether Medininagar sees a shift in leadership or continuity from previous trends. Stay with us for real-time updates, ward-wise developments, and key moments from Palamu as the day progresses.

Live updates :Medininagar (Palamu) Municipal Corporation

  • 8:05 AM (IST)Feb 27, 2026
    Posted by Anindita Mukhopadhyay

    Counting process kicks off

    Counting of votes started at 8 am for Medininagar Municipal Corporation. Officials have begun ballot paper counting for 36 direct seats, including 35 ward councillor posts.

  • 8:00 AM (IST)Feb 27, 2026
    Posted by Anindita Mukhopadhyay

    BJP won Medininagar in 2018

    Medininagar Municipal Corporation has a total of 36 direct seats, including 35 ward councillor posts and one mayoral seat. In the 2018 elections, BJP’s Aruna Shankar defeated independent candidate Punam Singh to become mayor, while BJP’s Rakesh Kumar Singh won the deputy mayor’s post, defeating Congress’s Manoj Singh.

  • 7:53 AM (IST)Feb 27, 2026
    Posted by Anindita Mukhopadhyay

    35 councillor seats being counted

    Along with the mayoral post, counting is underway for 35 ward councillor seats, taking the total number of direct seats to 36.

  • 7:45 AM (IST)Feb 27, 2026
    Posted by Anindita Mukhopadhyay

    Counting to begin shortly in Palamu

    Counting of votes for Medininagar Municipal Corporation will start at 8 am with security in place. 

