Jharkhand man held for controversial social media post on Pahalgam attack: 'Thank you Pakistan, Lashkar' Pahalgam terror attack: A man who praised Pakistan and Lashkar-e-Taiba for the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir has been arrested in Jharkhand's Bokaro.

Bokaro:

A man was arrested on Wednesday in the Bokaro district of Jharkhand for allegedly sharing a controversial social media post related to the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 26 people, the majority of whom were tourists.

The accused was arrested from Millat Nagar in the Balidih police station area of ​​Bokaro.

What is the matter?

According to a police official, the man identified as Md Naushad, purportedly praised Pakistan and Lashkar-e-Taiba for the terror strike in a post on X. He reportedly posted inflammatory content on social media platform X, including phrases such as "Thank You Pakistan" and "Thank You Lashkar-e-Taiba," in connection with the Pahalgam terror attack.

Naveen Kumar, the officer-in-charge of Balidih police station, said, "He was arrested from Millat Nagar under the jurisdiction of the Balidih police station. He is being interrogated."

Pahalgam terror attack

At least 26 people, including two foreign nationals, lost their lives in a heinous terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on Tuesday. The attackers, in a deeply disturbing act, targeted tourists who were enjoying a picnic, reportedly asking them about their religion and singling out Hindus before opening fire. The Resistance Front (TRF), a group linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba, has claimed responsibility for the attack.

This has been described as the deadliest civilian-targeted terror strike in Jammu and Kashmir since the 2019 Pulwama attack. The killings have triggered nationwide outrage, heightened security alerts across major cities, and raised questions over both security lapses and ideological motivations behind the attack.

(With PTI inputs)

Also Read:

Also Read: