Pahalgam terror attack: Saifullah Khalid identified as mastermind behind deadly incident | Know about him The National Investigation Agency (NIA) will be assisting the Jammu and Kashmir Police in the investigation in connection with the Pahalgam terror attack. The Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba's proxy, The Resistance Front (TRF), has claimed responsibility for the attack.

New Delhi:

A major revelation has emerged in connection with the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, which killed as many as 26 people on Tuesday. According to Army sources, Lashkar-e-Taiba's top commander, Saifullah Khalid, has been identified as the mastermind behind the heinous assault. Saifullah, who is also known by the alias Saifullah Kasuri, is said to have been plotting the attack for the past two months. During this time, he reportedly made two visits to Pakistani Army camps as part of the planning process.

On Tuesday, following the attack, the terror outfit The Resistance Front (TRF) claimed responsibility. TRF is widely recognised as a front for Lashkar-e-Taiba and was formed in 2019 to provide plausible deniability to Pakistan's involvement in cross-border terrorism.

Saifullah's connection with Hafiz Saeed

As per information, Saifullah is a close aide of Lashkar chief Hafiz Saeed and serves as the outfit's deputy chief. He is credited with founding both TRF and People’s Anti-Fascist Front (PAFF), both considered proxy arms of Lashkar. Saifullah has been linked to several terror operations against India and is known to enjoy support from both Hafiz Saeed and the Pakistani military establishment.

In a provocative speech delivered in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during a gathering allegedly organised by the Pakistan Army and ISI, Saifullah declared, "Today is February 2, and I vow that by February 2, 2026, we will do everything possible to seize Kashmir." He further threatened increased militant activity in the region, claiming that Kashmir would be "free" by the said date. The event reportedly featured a large number of armed terrorists and was held under the patronage of Pakistani security forces.

Saifullah's ties with Pakistan

Two months ago, Saifullah also delivered an incendiary address at a battalion event in Kanganpur, Punjab (Pakistan), where he received a hero's welcome, with officers seen showering him with flowers. Saifullah's deep links with the Lashkar leadership, his inflammatory speeches, and his alleged coordination with Pakistani military elements reinforce growing concerns about state-backed terrorism targeting India. As per sources, security agencies continue to track his movements and operations as investigations into the Pahalgam attack intensify.

Pahalgam terror attack

As many as 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed and more than a dozen others injured in the Pahalgam terror attack which occurred on Tuesday. This has been one of the biggest terror attacks after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. The government, however, has yet to officially confirm the number of casualties in the terror attack in Pahalgam. Following the terror attack, security forces launched search operations to track down the terrorists responsible. Security has been heightened since the attack, with visuals from the area showing the streets deserted in the usually bustling tourist area. Many organisations have also called for a Jammu bandh following the attack.