Maoist commander killed, another injured in gunfight with security forces in Jharkhand The encounter between security forces and Maoists broke out near the Sitachuan area between Mohammadganj and Hydernagar police station limits late on Monday.

Palamu (Jharkhand):

A commander of the banned CPI (Maoist) was killed during an encounter with security forces in Palamu district of Jharkhand, a senior police official said on Tuesday. Another Maoist insurgent, reportedly carrying a bounty of Rs 15 lakh on his head, has been injured in the encounter.

According to police, the encounter between security forces and Maoists broke out late on Monday near the Sitachuan area, located between the Mohammadganj and Hydernagar police station limits in Jharkhand's Palamu district.

Weapons recovered during search operation

Police said that several weapons, including a self-loading rifle, were recovered during the search operation following the gunfight.

"The body of a CPI (Maoist) has been recovered, following an intense gunfight between the security forces and red rebels in Palamu. The identification process is on," Palamu DIG YS Ramesh told PTI.

However, another police official said it was the body of Tulsi Bhuniyan, a top Maoist commander.

Another Maoist Nitesh Yadav, who is carrying a bounty of Rs 15 lakh on his head, received a bullet injury, the official said. However, Ramesh said it is yet to be verified.

Maoist with Rs 5 lakh bounty killed in encounter

Earlier on Monday, a member of the banned CPI (Maoist), who had a bounty of Rs 5 lakh on his head, was killed in a gunfight with security forces in Jharkhand's Latehar district. “Manish Yadav, who had a reward of Rs 5 lakh on his head, was killed in the exchange of fire with the security forces. Another Maoist, Kundan Kherwar, was arrested,” Palamu DIG YS Ramesh told PTI.

Another Maoist, identified as Kundan Kherwar, was arrested during the same operation, the official added. The encounter between security forces and the Maoists took place on Sunday night in a forest near Dauna, falling under the Mauhadand Police Station limits.

Kherwar is said to be carrying a bounty of Rs 10 lakh on his head, although DIG Ramesh noted that the reward on him is yet to be officially verified.

(With PTI inputs)

