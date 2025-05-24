Jharkhand: Four family members found dead in suspected suicide case in Seraikela Four family members, including a husband, wife, and two daughters, were found dead in a suspected suicide in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharsawan district, with the head of the family recently diagnosed with cancer.

Ranchi:

A shocking incident has come to light in the Seraikela-Kharsawan district of Jharkhand, where the bodies of four members of a single family were recovered, causing a stir in the area. The deceased include a husband, wife, and their two minor daughters. All four bodies were found hanging, leading police to suspect a case of suicide.

Upon receiving information about the incident, a police team immediately rushed to the spot. Based on preliminary investigations, authorities have indicated suicide as the likely cause. Police also stated that the head of the family had recently been diagnosed with cancer, which had reportedly caused him significant stress. The police have confirmed that an investigation into the matter is ongoing.

The tragic incident occurred in the Adityapur police station area of the Seraikela-Kharsawan district. The bodies of the four family members were found hanging in one room of their house. The bodies were recovered on Friday night from their residence in Chitragupt Nagar, Gamharia area. The deceased have been identified as Krishna Kumar (40), his wife Dolly Devi (35), and their two minor daughters.

Police arrived at the scene shortly after being informed and collected evidence. In their initial assessment, police suspect suicide. Giving details about the incident, police stated that Krishna Kumar, the head of the family, was working as a senior manager in a steel plant located in Gamharia. He had recently discovered he was suffering from cancer, which had led to him being under considerable stress.

Police have reiterated that all aspects of the case are being investigated.

(PTI inputs)