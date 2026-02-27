Advertisement
Adityapur Municipal Corporation Election Results Updates: Counting begins in 48 ULBs

Written By: Om Gupta
Updated:

Voting for 48 Urban Local Bodies in Jharkhand concluded on February 23 with over 43 lakh eligible voters. Counting begins across municipal bodies, including in Adityapur Municipal Corporation.

Adityapur Municipal Corporation Election Results
Ranchi:

Elections for 48 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) across Jharkhand were held amid stringent security arrangements on February 23, with more than 43 lakh voters eligible to determine the outcome for over 6,000 candidates. Voting began at 7 am and continued until 5 pm. In total, 43.43 lakh voters,  including 21.31 lakh women, were eligible to exercise their franchise.

A total of 562 candidates, among them 235 women, contested the mayoral and chairperson posts. Additionally, 5,562 candidates, including 2,727 women, were in the fray for ward councillor positions. To ensure smooth polling, 4,307 booths were established statewide, with 896 designated as hyper-sensitive and 2,445 marked as sensitive.

Counting underway across municipal bodies

Counting of votes is underway to determine the winners for the posts of mayor, chairperson, and ward councillors across nine Municipal Corporations, 20 Municipal Councils, and 19 Nagar Panchayats.

Adityapur Municipal Corporation Election 2026

As part of the 2026 Jharkhand Urban Local Body elections, the Adityapur Municipal Corporation also went to the polls. The last election in this municipal corporation, which is reserved for Scheduled Tribes (ST), was held in 2018.

The municipal corporation comprises 35 councillor seats and one mayoral post. In the 2018 election, Vinod Srivastav of the Bharatiya Janata Party won the mayoral post, defeating Yogendra Sharma of the Indian National Congress. Meanwhile, Amit Singh of the BJP secured the deputy mayor’s post, defeating Manoj Mahto of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM).

Ballot papers used in non-party based polls

Unlike previous general elections conducted using Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), these polls were held using ballot papers.

The 2026 elections are strictly non-party based, meaning candidates did not use official political party symbols on the ballot. The “None of the Above” (NOTA) option was not available in this election cycle.

Here are the live result updates for the 2026 Adityapur Municipal Corporation election results.

 

Live updates :Adityapur Municipal Corporation Election Results Updates: Counting to begin soon in 48 ULBs

  • 8:02 AM (IST)Feb 27, 2026
    Posted by Om Gupta

    Adityapur Civic Polls: Vote counting underway, early trends expected soon

    The counting of votes to elect the mayor and ward councillors of the Adityapur Municipal Corporation has begun, and early trends are expected to emerge shortly.

  • 7:56 AM (IST)Feb 27, 2026
    Posted by Om Gupta

    Adityapur Municipal Corporation: 35 Councillor seats and one mayor post

    The Adityapur Municipal Corporation comprises 35 councillor seats and one mayoral post. The results for all these positions will be announced following the completion of the counting process.

  • 7:44 AM (IST)Feb 27, 2026
    Posted by Om Gupta

    BJP’s Amit Singh won Deputy Mayor post in 2018 Adityapur civic polls

    In the 2018 Adityapur Municipal Corporation election, Amit Singh of the Bharatiya Janata Party secured the deputy mayor’s post, defeating Manoj Mahto of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha.

  • 7:30 AM (IST)Feb 27, 2026
    Posted by Om Gupta

    BJP’s Vinod Srivastav won Adityapur mayoral post in 2018

    In the 2018 Adityapur Municipal Corporation election, Vinod Srivastav of the Bharatiya Janata Party secured the mayoral post, defeating Yogendra Sharma of the Indian National Congress.

  • 7:28 AM (IST)Feb 27, 2026
    Posted by Om Gupta

    Adityapur Municipal Corporation polls: ST reservation in focus this year

    The previous election to the Adityapur Municipal Corporation was conducted in 2018. For the 2026 polls, the seat has been reserved for candidates from the Scheduled Tribe (ST) category.

  • 7:23 AM (IST)Feb 27, 2026
    Posted by Om Gupta

    2026 Civic elections to be held on a non-party basis

    The 2026 elections will be conducted strictly on a non-party basis, meaning candidates did not use official political party symbols on the ballot.

  • 7:22 AM (IST)Feb 27, 2026
    Posted by Om Gupta

    Couting of votes to begin at 8am

    The counting of votes for the election of the mayor and ward councillors for the Adityapur Municipal Corporation will begin at 8 am.

