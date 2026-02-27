Jharkhand Nagar Panchayat Election Results: Counting of votes begin; winning list shortly

Ranchi:

The counting of votes for 19 Jharkhand Nagar Panchayats will begin at 8 am. The 19 Nagar Panchayats are - Banshidhar Nagar (Garhwa), Manjhiaon (Garhwa), Hussainabad (Palamu), Hariharganj (Palamu), Chhatarpur (Palamu), Latehar, Koderma, Domchanch (Koderma), Barki Saraiya (Giridih), Dhanwar (Giridih), Mahagama, Rajmahal (Sahibganj), Barharwa (Sahibganj), Basukinath (Dumka), Jamtara, Bundu (Ranchi), Khunti, Saraikela, Chakulia (East Singhbhum).

The Nagar Panchayat went to polls on February 23. As per the State Election Commission, sixty two per cent voters exercised their franchise in the civic polls. Seraikela Nagar Panchayat recorded the highest turnout of 74.86 per cent, while Ranchi Municipal Corporation registered the lowest at 43.35 per cent, followed by Dhanbad Municipal Corporation at 46.98 per cent.

Nearly, 562 candidates, including 235 women, were in the fray for the posts of mayor and chairperson, while 5,562 candidates, including 2,727 women, are contesting the posts of ward councilors. Unlike general elections, voting in the current civic polls was conducted using ballot papers instead of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). The 2026 municipal elections were held on a non-party basis, meaning candidates contested without official political party symbols. Another key feature of this election cycle was the absence of the "None of the Above" (NOTA) option on ballot papers.