  Jharkhand Nagar Panchayat Election Results: Counting of votes begin; winning list shortly
Jharkhand Nagar Panchayat Election Results: Counting of votes begin; winning list shortly

Edited By: Arnab Mitra
Updated:

Jharkhand Nagar Panchayat Election Results 2026 Live: The Nagar Panchayat went to polls on February 23. As per the State Election Commission, sixty two per cent voters exercised their franchise in the civic polls. Seraikela Nagar Panchayat recorded the highest turnout of 74.86 per cent.

Jharkhand Nagar Panchayat Election Results 2026 Live: Counting of votes to begin shortly.
Ranchi:

The counting of votes for 19 Jharkhand Nagar Panchayats will begin at 8 am. The 19 Nagar Panchayats are - Banshidhar Nagar (Garhwa), Manjhiaon (Garhwa), Hussainabad (Palamu), Hariharganj (Palamu), Chhatarpur (Palamu), Latehar, Koderma, Domchanch (Koderma), Barki Saraiya (Giridih), Dhanwar (Giridih), Mahagama, Rajmahal (Sahibganj), Barharwa (Sahibganj), Basukinath (Dumka), Jamtara, Bundu (Ranchi), Khunti, Saraikela, Chakulia (East Singhbhum). 

The Nagar Panchayat went to polls on February 23. As per the State Election Commission, sixty two per cent voters exercised their franchise in the civic polls. Seraikela Nagar Panchayat recorded the highest turnout of 74.86 per cent, while Ranchi Municipal Corporation registered the lowest at 43.35 per cent, followed by Dhanbad Municipal Corporation at 46.98 per cent.  

Nearly, 562 candidates, including 235 women, were in the fray for the posts of mayor and chairperson, while 5,562 candidates, including 2,727 women, are contesting the posts of ward councilors. Unlike general elections, voting in the current civic polls was conducted using ballot papers instead of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). The 2026 municipal elections were held on a non-party basis, meaning candidates contested without official political party symbols. Another key feature of this election cycle was the absence of the "None of the Above" (NOTA) option on ballot papers.   

Live updates :Jharkhand Nagar Panchayat Election Results Live: Check winners, losers

  • 8:03 AM (IST)Feb 27, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Counting begins

    The counting of votes for Jharkhand Nagar Panchayat Elections has been started. The 19 Nagar Panchayats are - Banshidhar Nagar (Garhwa), Manjhiaon (Garhwa), Hussainabad (Palamu), Hariharganj (Palamu), Chhatarpur (Palamu), Latehar, Koderma, Domchanch (Koderma), Barki Saraiya (Giridih), Dhanwar (Giridih), Mahagama, Rajmahal (Sahibganj), Barharwa (Sahibganj), Basukinath (Dumka), Jamtara, Bundu (Ranchi), Khunti, Saraikela, Chakulia (East Singhbhum).  

  • 7:56 AM (IST)Feb 27, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Counting of vote begins at 8 am

    The counting of votes for Jharkhand Nagar Panchayat Election will begin at 8 am. The 19 Nagar Panchayats are - Banshidhar Nagar (Garhwa), Manjhiaon (Garhwa), Hussainabad (Palamu), Hariharganj (Palamu), Chhatarpur (Palamu), Latehar, Koderma, Domchanch (Koderma), Barki Saraiya (Giridih), Dhanwar (Giridih), Mahagama, Rajmahal (Sahibganj), Barharwa (Sahibganj), Basukinath (Dumka), Jamtara, Bundu (Ranchi), Khunti, Saraikela, Chakulia (East Singhbhum).  

  • 7:46 AM (IST)Feb 27, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Voting conducted using ballot papers

    Unlike general elections, voting in the current civic polls was conducted using ballot papers instead of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). The 2026 municipal elections were held on a non-party basis, meaning candidates contested without official political party symbols. Another key feature of this election cycle was the absence of the "None of the Above" (NOTA) option on ballot papers.  

  • 7:35 AM (IST)Feb 27, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    How many candidates are in fray for councilors posts

    A total of 5,562 candidates, including 2,727 women, are contesting the posts of ward councilors. Sixty-two per cent of the 43 lakh odd voters exercised their franchise in the civic polls to 48 urban local bodies in Jharkhand on Monday. Barring a few incidents of violence, including a firing that left two persons injured, the election passed off peacefully across the state.  

  • 7:25 AM (IST)Feb 27, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    How many candidates are in fray for mayor posts

    As many as 562 candidates, including 235 women, were in the fray for the posts of mayor and chairperson. Sixty-two per cent of the 43 lakh odd voters exercised their franchise in the civic polls to 48 urban local bodies in Jharkhand on Monday, February 23. 

  • 7:14 AM (IST)Feb 27, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Lowest turnout

    Ranchi Municipal Corporation registered the lowest turnout at 43.35 per cent, followed by Dhanbad Municipal Corporation at 46.98 per cent. The Nagar Panchayat went to polls on February 23.  

  • 6:57 AM (IST)Feb 27, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Highest turnout

    The Nagar Panchayat went to polls on February 23. As per the State Election Commission, sixty two per cent voters exercised their franchise in the civic polls. Seraikella Nagar Panchayat recorded the highest turnout of 74.86 per cent. 

  • 6:56 AM (IST)Feb 27, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Voter turnout was 62%

    The Nagar Panchayat went to polls on February 23. As per the State Election Commission, sixty two per cent voters exercised their franchise in the civic polls. Nearly, 562 candidates, including 235 women, were in the fray for the posts of mayor and chairperson, while 5,562 candidates, including 2,727 women, are contesting the posts of ward councilors.  

  • 6:56 AM (IST)Feb 27, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    When was election held?

    The Nagar Panchayat went to polls on February 23. As per the State Election Commission, sixty two per cent voters exercised their franchise in the civic polls. Seraikela Nagar Panchayat recorded the highest turnout of 74.86 per cent, while Ranchi Municipal Corporation registered the lowest at 43.35 per cent, followed by Dhanbad Municipal Corporation at 46.98 per cent.   

     

  • 6:56 AM (IST)Feb 27, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    What are the 19 Nagar Panchayats?

    The 19 Nagar Panchayats are - Banshidhar Nagar (Garhwa), Manjhiaon (Garhwa), Hussainabad (Palamu), Hariharganj (Palamu), Chhatarpur (Palamu), Latehar, Koderma, Domchanch (Koderma), Barki Saraiya (Giridih), Dhanwar (Giridih), Mahagama, Rajmahal (Sahibganj), Barharwa (Sahibganj), Basukinath (Dumka), Jamtara, Bundu (Ranchi), Khunti, Saraikela, Chakulia (East Singhbhum).   

  • 6:56 AM (IST)Feb 27, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Counting of votes to begin shortly

    The counting of votes for Jharkhand Nagar Panchayat Election will begin shortly. The 19 Nagar Panchayats are - Banshidhar Nagar (Garhwa), Manjhiaon (Garhwa), Hussainabad (Palamu), Hariharganj (Palamu), Chhatarpur (Palamu), Latehar, Koderma, Domchanch (Koderma), Barki Saraiya (Giridih), Dhanwar (Giridih), Mahagama, Rajmahal (Sahibganj), Barharwa (Sahibganj), Basukinath (Dumka), Jamtara, Bundu (Ranchi), Khunti, Saraikela, Chakulia (East Singhbhum).  

     

