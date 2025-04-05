No direct Vande Bharat to Srinagar yet, mandatory halt at Katra required, say officials The Vande Bharat Express from Delhi to Srinagar won't be a direct ride—passengers must change trains at Katra due to security and health checks. Indian Railways planned a full rollout by late 2025 with single-ticket convenience and phase-wise operations.

The Indian Railways is gearing up for the launch of the first-ever Vande Bharat Express to connect the Kashmir Valley with the national capital. While the inaugural service between Katra and Srinagar is scheduled to begin on April 19, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi expected to flag it off, full-fledged operations between Delhi and Srinagar will commence in the second phase, likely by August or September.

Katra to serve as mandatory halt for security and health checks

Even after the launch of the Delhi-Srinagar service, passengers will be required to change trains at Katra, officials confirmed. The train from Delhi will terminate at Katra, after which passengers will undergo security checks and a brief waiting period of 2-3 hours before boarding another Vande Bharat train heading to Srinagar.

This protocol has been introduced due to security concerns and weather conditions, as the route from the plains to the mountainous region of Kashmir is highly sensitive. Northern Railway officials stated that passenger luggage will be rechecked at Katra before they are allowed to board the next leg of their journey.

Single ticket, seamless journey

Despite the train change, passengers will not need separate tickets. A single ticket will cover the entire journey from Delhi to Srinagar or vice versa. Indian Railways is also setting up dedicated waiting areas at Katra station to accommodate the halt and transition.

Health considerations also a factor

Officials noted that a sudden transition from low-altitude plains to high-altitude mountains could impact passengers’ health. Therefore, the halt will also serve as an acclimatization period, allowing travelers to adjust to the weather before continuing to Srinagar.

This phased rollout is part of the government’s broader push to strengthen connectivity to Kashmir, integrating the Valley more closely with the rest of the country via high-speed rail.

