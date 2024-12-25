Vaishno Devi ropeway: Protestors call 72-hour shutdown in Katra, security forces conduct flag march

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Closed shops at a market during the 72-hour bandh to protest against a proposed ropeway project in Katra

As the protest against the Vaishno Devi ropeway project intensifies, the protestors called for a 72-hour bandh in Katra starting Wednesday. The bandh was called by the Vaishno Devi Sangharsh Committee against the Rs 250 crore ropeway project on Tuesday. They argue that the project would endanger the livelihood of local traders, labourers, pony wallas and service providers in Katra which is the base camp for pilgrims visiting Vaishno Devi.

Talks between stakeholders, administration fails

This bandh follows previous demonstrations, including a complete shutdown in Katra on December 18, where local businesses and service providers suspended operations to voice their opposition. However, the committee had temporarily suspended their strike until December 23 after discussions with the district administration but resumed protests after failed talks.

Protest against Shrine board-approved project

It must be noted that the Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) has approved the Rs 250 crore ropeway project, aiming to facilitate a safer and faster journey for pilgrims, particularly those who find the 13-km trek challenging. The ropeway, which is scheduled for completion by December 26, is expected to reduce travel time to six minutes.

However, local stakeholders fear the project will bypass traditional routes, adversely impacting businesses and services catering to pilgrims on those routes. Therefore, they have been demanding that the project be shelved to protect their livelihoods.

Security forces conduct flag march

Given the call for a 72-hour bandh, pilgrims are advised to brace for potential inconveniences, consider postponing their plans, or explore alternative arrangements. Meanwhile, security forces conducted a flag march on the first day of the bandh in Katra. The flag march was conducted to maintain law and order in Katra as markets and other services remained largely closed.

