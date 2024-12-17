Jammu's Katra to observe full shutdown on Dec 18 in protest against proposed ropeway project

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Katra

Katra town will observe a complete shutdown on December 18 to protest the proposed Rs 250-crore ropeway connecting Tarakote Marg to Sanji Chhat, the route leading to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine. This decision was made during a meeting held by the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Sangharsh Samiti, a collective of local shopkeepers, pony wallahs, porters, and other concerned stakeholders. The committee had strong objections against the project, stating that it would seriously affect the town's economy because pilgrims would not come into the markets and services of Katra anymore.

The controversy about the ropeway project sprung up last November when the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board introduced plans for a cable car system to provide a shorter and more convenient route for pilgrims. Local pressures fear that the cable car will connect the starting point directly to the shrine without visiting Katra, where many pilgrim-adjacent businesses and services operate. During these protests, horse, pony, and palki (palanquin) owners claimed damages due to the project.

Karan Singh, a member of the committee and Congress worker, emphasised that such opposition would die down if sufficient compensation were allocated; however, vague assurances from authorities have fed anger among citizens.

The agitation also calls in Sangharsh Samiti for a complete shutdown of business in Katra, public transport, and markets on December 18. Hundreds of people rallied on the eve of the shutdown, marching through the town, and raising slogan chants against the project. It included former minister Jugal Kishore Sharma, who showed solidarity with the protesters.