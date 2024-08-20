Underground terrorist hideout busted by security forces during operation in J-K's Rajouri

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Terrorist hideout busted

Rajouri terrorist hideout: The security forces on Tuesday evening busted an underground hideout of terrorists established in the dense forests of Sagrawat village in the Darhal police station area in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

Based on specific intelligence, a team comprising personnel from the Darhal Police Station, the Special Operations Group (SoG), the Army's Rashtriya Rifles, and the CRPF initiated a joint cordon and search operation (CASO) in the Sagrawat forest area of Darhal, Rajouri.

During this operation, the security forces succeeded to zero-in over a hideout that was of underground nature and established within dense forest cover. The hideout established underground was covered with soil from above to hide it.

Security forces recovered daily-use items

During the search inside the hideout, the forces recovered various items, including four LPG cylinders, six empty AK rifle magazines, one pistol magazine with thirteen bullets, one INSAS rifle magazine with nineteen bullets, one communication set, one solar light with a panel, a pair of hand gloves, wheat flour, refined wheat flour, dry fruits, some other food items, a five-litre capacity cooker, a two-litre capacity cooker, one utensil (kadai), thirty pencil cells, two blankets, three bags, a pheran (traditional Kashmiri cloak), a 40-litre water can, three power banks, one data cable, one adapter, a pair of shoes, one wire cutter, one screwdriver, a tiffin box, a body warmer garment set, six hand grips, two torches, a pack of washing powder, a pack of Daliya (cracked wheat), some milk powder packets, and other edible items.

Jammu and Kashmir police said that searches in the area are going on and it seems that terrorists were using this hideout to hide themselves but their plot has been foiled by unearthing of this hideout.

