Suspected IED-like object found on Baramulla National Highway in Kashmir, search operation underway Suspected IED-like object found on Baramulla National Highway: Soon after receiving information about it, the security forces reached the spot, and a large scale search operation was launched.

Srinagar:

A suspected IED-like object was reported to have been found on the Baramulla National Highway at Tapper Pattan in North Kashmir. Soon after receiving information about iot, the security forces reached the spot, and a large scale search operation was launched.

Another IED was spotted last December

Last December, another suspected improvised explosive device (IED) was also found along the Baramulla-Srinagar highway, prompting an immediate security alert. The suspicious object was spotted near the roadside at Choora.

Security forces rushed to the spot

Soon after the information was received, security forces rushed to the spot and cordoned off the area. As precautionary measure, traffic movement was stopped on both sides of the highway as a precaution to ensure the safety of commuters and local residents.

Moreover, a Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) was called to the site to examine the suspected device. The team followed standard safety procedures while inspecting the area.