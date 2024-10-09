Jammu and Kashmir polls: Shagun Parihar, whose father was killed by terrorists, becomes BJP's lone woman MLA

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Kishtwar: BJP candidate from Kishtwar constituency Shagun Parihar shows her finger marked with indelible ink after casting a vote during the first phase of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, in Kishtwar district.

In the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, BJP candidate Shagun Parihar won from the Kishtwar seat, defeating veteran National Conference leader Sajad Ahmad Kichloo by 521 votes Parihar got 29,053 votes and Kichloo got 28,532 votes. Firdos Ahmad Taq of the PDP got only 997 votes, losing his deposit. The victory marked a momentous occasion for the BJP’s only female candidate and one of the three women who won the election.

Commitment to regional security

After her victory, Parihar vowed to focus on the security and prosperity of Kishtwar, which has historically been plagued by security issues. “My victory is for the people of Jammu and Kashmir. I will work for the safety and security of the region.” She emphasised peace and development.

"I bow before the people of Kishtwar for their faith in me and my party. Their support is deeply appreciated. I am humbled by their endorsement," Parihar told reporters upon being declared elected.

Celebration and group support

In Kishtwar, BJP supporters gathered to celebrate Parihar’s victory and wave slogans and party banners. Her victory came five years after she lost his father and uncle in a terrorist attack. Despite her grassroots career, Parihar has not been active in politics so far. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah stressed his commitment to the families of believers and campaigned in her favour.

Other women win and lose

Besides Parihar, Sakina Masood of the National Assembly won from DH Pura in Kulgam district and Shameema Firdaus of Habbaqa Dal in Srinagar. However, former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter Iltija Mufti and former PDP chief minister Asiya Naqash faced defeat in their respective constituencies.

