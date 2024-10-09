Jammu and Kashmir Election Results: Omar Abdullah stresses on responsibility to build ‘sense of belonging'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Former J&K chief minister and National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah addresses a press conference, in Jammu.

National Conference (NC) Vice President Omar Abdullah stressed the need for the newly elected government in Jammu and Kashmir to inculcate a “sense of belonging” among the people of Jammu and Kashmir. Drawing attention to the government’s responsibility to ensure inclusion across the region, Abdullah, who won 48 out of 90 seats in the Assembly after the success of the NC-Congress alliance, said, “Whoever becomes the chief minister must ensure that the people of Jammu feel they belong."

Building relations with the centre to address valley’s challenges

Abdullah stressed the importance of strengthening ties with the central government to resolve issues in Jammu and Kashmir. “It is important for us to build a relationship with the Center to solve the problems of J&K,” he said, adding that the NC Congress now carries a great deal of responsibility after its electoral victory.

Reflecting on electoral victory

Reflecting on his journey, Abdullah pointed out how quickly political fortunes can change. “Two months ago, I lost the election, now I have won. I am the same person, but this time people chose differently,” he said.

Welcoming External Affairs Minister’s Pakistan visit

Omar Abdullah welcomed Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar’s visit to Pakistan and expressed hope to improve bilateral relations. “We hope the talks will be successful and our relations will improve over time,” he added.

Farooq Abdullah confirms Omar Abdullah as next chief minister

NC supremo Farooq Abdullah has confirmed that Omar Abdullah will be the next chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir. He added that the new government prioritised addressing people’s concerns and stressed that the election result reflected the people’s rejection of the decision to repeal Article 370 in 2019.

Overview of the election results

The NC-Congress alliance was a landslide success, with the ANC winning 42 seats and the Congress six. While the BJP improved its performance and won 29 seats, the PDP and other minor parties, including the CPI(M), won smaller victories.

