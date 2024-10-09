J-K: Two Territorial Army jawans abducted by terrorists from Anantnag forest, one manages to escape: Reports

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir

Two jawans of the Territorial Army have been abducted by terrorists from the forest area of Anantnag in Jammu and Kashmir, said the news agency ANI quoting sources on Wednesday.

"However, one of the jawans has managed to escape. Security forces have launched an operation to search for the missing personnel," they added.

3 terrorist associates arrested in J-K's Anantnag

Earlier on August 27, the security forces arrested three alleged terrorist associates in the Anantnag district. Police, CRPF and Army in a joint operation established a checkpoint at the Wopzan Tri-junction in Anantnag and apprehended the suspects. Police said one pistol, two magazines, 23 rounds and two grenades were recovered from the possession of the arrested men.

They were identified as Umaiq Mushtaq Zargar, Ishfaq Ahmad Dar and Shahid Ahmad Gadhanji, the official said, adding that a case has been registered against the trio under the relevant sections of law.

