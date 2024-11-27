Security forces arrest 10 people in major crackdown on terror networks in J-K’s Kathua

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Representative Image

The security forces on Wednesday arrested ten over ground workers (OGWs) of terror groups during a massive crackdown launched with an aim of dismantling the terror ecosystem in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

The sweeping operation was jointly conducted by police and CRPF at 17 locations in general area of Malhar, Bani and upper reaches of Billawar besides border areas of Kana chack, Haria chack, Spral Pain and Chack Wajir Lahbju to uncover networks providing logistic and financial aid to terrorist groups, a police spokesperson said.

The police spokesperson said that meticulously planned raids were conducted in connection with three FIRs related to terror incidents registered at police stations Malhar, Billawar and Bani, which led to the identification and arrest of 10 OGWs and terrorist suspects.