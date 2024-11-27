Wednesday, November 27, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Jammu And Kashmir
  5. Security forces arrest 10 people in major crackdown on terror networks in J-K’s Kathua

Security forces arrest 10 people in major crackdown on terror networks in J-K’s Kathua

During the meticulously planned search operation, the joint teams of CRPF and police also recovered a number of electronic devices. The development comes days after three Jaish terrorists were neutralized in different operation in Kathua district.

Edited By: Shubham Bajpai Kathua Published : Nov 27, 2024 23:16 IST, Updated : Nov 27, 2024 23:16 IST
10 people arrested in Kathua in operation against terror network
Image Source : PTI/FILE Representative Image

The security forces on Wednesday arrested ten over ground workers (OGWs) of terror groups during a massive crackdown launched with an aim of dismantling the terror ecosystem in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

The sweeping operation was jointly conducted by police and CRPF at 17 locations in general area of Malhar, Bani and upper reaches of Billawar besides border areas of Kana chack, Haria chack, Spral Pain and Chack Wajir Lahbju to uncover networks providing logistic and financial aid to terrorist groups, a police spokesperson said.

The police spokesperson said that meticulously planned raids were conducted in connection with three FIRs related to terror incidents registered at police stations Malhar, Billawar and Bani, which led to the identification and arrest of 10 OGWs and terrorist suspects.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Jammu And Kashmir

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Jammu-and-kashmir News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement