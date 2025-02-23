J-K: Driver dead, 17 injured after bus returning from Vaishno Devi fell into gorge in Manda, LG, CM react The passengers returning to Delhi from Mata Vaishno Devi Temple met with an accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Manda which left the driver dead and 17 others injured. The injured were in stable condition.

In a tragic incident, the driver of a bus died while 17 pilgrims got injured after the bus fell into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Manda. The pilgrims were returning from the Mata Vaishno Devi Temple in Katra.

The injured were rushed to the hospital and were in stable condition. The bus was returning to Delhi. The injured include 7 women and 10 men, identified as Anjali (58), Nitesh (35), Sudhir Maheshwari (65), Subash (55), Vrinda (24), Shurti (25), Dhuruv (18), Prachi Sharma (24), Vinod Kumar (32), Kartikay Tripathi (28), Kalyani Sharma (25), Himanshu (20), Shreya (23), Sandhya (50), Akshay (29), Aatish (24) and Akansha (27).

Meanwhile, J&K CM Omar Abdullah expressed sorrow over the incident. In a post on X, he said, "Deeply saddened by the bus accident at Manda, carrying pilgrims from Katra to Delhi. My heartfelt condolences to the family of the driver who lost his life in this tragic incident."

"Thankfully, all injured passengers are stable and receiving medical care. Wishing them a swift recovery. Grateful to the rescue teams and officials for their prompt and commendable efforts. My office is in touch with the concerned authorities," he added.

Earlier, J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha also expresses deep sorrow over the accident. In a post on X, LG Sinha expressed his grief over the incident and stated, "The road accident at Manda in Jammu is saddening. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the family of the driver who lost his life."

"I hope that the injured recover at the earliest. I have directed the senior officials to extend all possible help to the injured pilgrims," he added.

(With inputs from ANI)