Jammu-Kashmir: Throat-slit bodies of newborn twins found in Poonch, father arrested

Jammu-Kashmir: Father arrested as throat-slit bodies of newborn twins found in Poonch.

Jammu-Kashmir: In a shocking case, the throat-slit bodies of newborn twins were recovered in Jammu & Kashmir’s Poonch district, said officials on Thursday, adding that their father has been arrested.

In a gruesome incident, the throat-slit bodies of newborn twins were recovered in Jammu & Kashmir’s Poonch district on Wednesday (July 10). Their father has been arrested and the bodies were found in his house in a remote village in Poonch, an official said.

The bodies of the two female babies were found inside a home in the Chaijjla Kayani village of the Mendhar sub-division of the district. The father of the babies was initially detained for questioning while the bodies were shifted to a hospital for post-mortem and was later arrested.

Mendhar Sub-Divisional Police Officer Bhupinder Kumar said an information was received that bodies of two female twins were lying in the house of Mohd Khursheed at Chajjla-Keyani village and accordingly a team was rushed to the scene.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem. A board of doctors has been constituted to carry out the post-mortem and furnish a detailed report. Doctors said that after completion of medico-legal formalities, the bodies would be handed over to police.

The incident has sent shock waves throughout the district as it involves the fate of girl children at a time when the country is celebrating the birth, education and contribution of women to the development of the country and its democratic institutions.

Recovery of bodies

Both the bodies were recovered and shifted to sub-district hospital Mendhar for completion of medical formalities, he said, adding the investigation is going on to unravel the motive behind the brutal double murder.

The father of the deceased was detained for questioning, Kumar said and added it is premature to say who killed the babies. Block Medical Officer, Sub-district hospital Mendhar, Ashfaq Choudhary, said a board of doctors was constituted and the autopsy of the babies is underway.

“After completion of the autopsy, the bodies will be handed over to police,” he said.

(With agencies inputs)

