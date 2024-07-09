Encounter underway in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda, security forces encircle 2 to 3 terrorists

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representative Image

An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces on Tuesday in the Goli-Gadi forests in the upper reaches of Doda district, officials said. Official sources said a cordon and search operation was launched in the Goli area following information about the presence of terrorists in the area.

They said during the search operation, the hiding terrorists opened fire on the security forces, which was retaliated. Exchange of fire continues as security forces encircled 2 to 3 terrorists in the area.

The latest development comes a day after five army personnel, including a Junior Commissioned Officer, were killed and as many were injured when heavily armed terrorists ambushed a patrolling party in the remote Machedi area of Kathua district. Kashmir Tigers, a shadow outfit of the banned Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), later claimed responsibility for the attack.It was second terrorist attack in Kathua within a month while fifth attack in Jammu region. This year, more than 10 terrorist attacks have been witnessed by the UT.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday made strong remarks and said that the attack will not go unavenged. Expressing his anguish over the attack, Defence Minister took to X and said, "I express profound grief on the loss of five Bravehearts in a terrorist attack in Badnota, Kathua, and extend deepest condolences to the bereaved families. Their selfless service to the nation will always be remembered & their sacrifice will not go unavenged and India will defeat the evil forces behind the attack."

Expressing anguish over the Kathua terrorist attack, President Droupadi Murmu called it a cowardly act and asserted that it deserved condemnation and firm counter-measures.

