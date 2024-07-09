Kathua terror attack: 'Attack on Army convoy deserves firm counter-measures', says President Droupadi Murmu

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO President Droupadi Murmu

After a cowardly ambush attack on the Indian army convoy in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua, President Droupadi Murmu has reacted and called for strict counter-measures. Terming the Kathua terrorist attack a "cowardly act", President Murmu said that it deserved condemnation and firm counter-measures.

In a post on X, President Murmu said, "My sympathies are with the families of the bravehearts who laid down their lives in this ongoing war against terror in its all forms. I pray for the speedy recovery of those injured."

Notably an ambush attack on the army convoy on Monday by a group of heavily-armed terrorists in the Badnota area of Kathua district claimed the lives of five soldiers while four were injured. It is pertinent to note that over 10 terrorist attacks have been witnessed in the UT so far this year. In Jammu alone, this marks the fifth terrorist attack in less than a month. A shadow outfit of banned Jaesh-e-Mohammad (JeM) named Kashmir Tigers have claimed the responsibility for the attack.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday made strong remarks and said that the attack will not go unavenged. Expressing his anguish over the attack, Defence Minister took to X and said, "I express profound grief on the loss of five Bravehearts in a terrorist attack in Badnota, Kathua, and extend deepest condolences to the bereaved families. Their selfless service to the nation will always be remembered & their sacrifice will not go unavenged and India will defeat the evil forces behind the attack."

