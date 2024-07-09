Kathua ambush kills five soldiers: A look at major terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir in 2024

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir

Over 10 terrorist attacks have taken place in Jammu and Kashmir in the seven months of 2024, in which India lost some of its bravehearts while several terrorists were also neutralised. The latest in the confrontation between the terrorists and the security forces came in Kathua when an Indian Army convoy was attacked on Monday, killing five soldiers and leaving four others injured. The search operations were held by the Army. Kashmir Tigers, a shadow outfit of the banned Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), has claimed responsibility for the attack. India has sent out a strong message that the sacrifices of the soldiers will not go unavenged.

Taking a look at all terror attacks that have taken place in Jammu and Kashmir this year:

January 5, Shopian: A search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists fired upon the forces.

1 Lashkar-e-Taiba-linked terrorist, identified as Bilal Ahmed Bhat, killed.

No Indian casualty.

January 12, Poonch: terrorists fired upon a convoy of vehicles carrying security personnel.

No terrorist killed.

No Indian casualty.

January 18, Rajouri: A landmine blast took place near the Line of Control (LoC) during patrolling in the forward area in Nowshera sector.

No terrorist killed

1 security personnel killed, two suffered injuries.

April 5, Baramulla: Security forces foiled an infiltration bid in the Uri sector.

1 terrorist killed.

No Indian casualty.

April 11, Pulwama: First encounter of security forces with terrorists in J-K in over three months. A search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists opened fire on the forces.

1 Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist killed.

No Indian casualty.

May 4, Poonch: Terrorists ambushed an Indian Air Force (IAF) convoy in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch, three weeks ahead of polling in Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha constituency. The terror attack took place around 6:15 pm when the troops were returning to the air force station from Jaranwali. Close to 30 rounds were fired by the terrorists.

1 air warrior, Corporal Vikky Pahade, killed.

4 Air Force personnel injured.

May 7, Kulgam: Encounter broke out in Kulgam.

Two terrorists, including Basit Dar, a wanted terrorist of the Lashkar-e-Toiba, killed.

No Indian casualty.

May 8, Kulgam: Fresh exchange of fire between a terrorist and security forces took place.

No Indian casualty.

June 3, Pulwama: Encounter broke out in Pulwama during a cordon and search operation in Nihama area. Terrorists opened fire on members of a search party.

2 Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists, Riyaz Dar and Rayees Dar, killed.

No Indian casualty.

June 9, Reasi: Terrorists opened fire at a bus of pilgrims travelling from the Shiv Khori cave shrine to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra, Jammu.

9 civilians killed, over 30 injured.

1 individual, Hakam Khan, arrested by NIA.

June 11, Bhaderwah: Terrorists attacked Army's Temporary Operating Base (TOB) in Chattargalla area on Bhaderwah Bani road.

6 soldiers injured.

June 12, Doda: Another encounter, fourth encounter in Jammu and Kashmir, over the last three days, broke out at Kota Top in the Gandoh sub-division of the Doda district.

Special Operations Group cop injured.

June 19, Baramulla: Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Watergam area of Baramulla district, which turned into an encounter after the terrorists opened firing on the security forces.

2 terrorists killed.

2 security personnel injured.

July 6, Kulgam: Security forces and terrorists were engaged in gunfights at two places in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir. The first gunfight took place in Modergam village of the south Kashmir district after security forces launched a cordon and search operation. The terrorists opened fire at the security forces and an encounter broke out.

6 terrorists killed.

2 soldiers killed.

July 8, Kathua: Terrorists fired upon the Army convoy in Kathua.

5 soldiers killed, 4 injured.

No terrorist killed.

(With inputs from agencies)

ALSO READ | India's stern message after Kathua attack kills five Army soldiers: 'Won't go unavenged'