India's stern message after Kathua attack kills five Army soldiers: 'Won't go unavenged'

Kathua terror attack: The terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua, which claimed the lives of five Indian Army soldiers, "will not go unavenged", Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane said on Tuesday (July 9), while emphasising that the country will defeat the evil forces behind the attack. Notably, Kashmir Tigers, a shadow outfit of the banned Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Expressing grief over the attack, the Secretary said that the service of the fallen soldiers will be remembered.

"I express profound grief on the loss of five Bravehearts in a terrorist attack in Badnota, Kathua, and extend deepest condolences to the bereaved families. Their selfless service to the nation will always be remembered & their sacrifice will not go unavenged and India will defeat the evil forces behind the attack," he posted on X.

Terror attack in Kathua

The terrorists opened fire at an Indian Army vehicle in Kathua, killing five soldiers and leaving four others injured on Monday. They targeted an Army truck, part of a routine patrolling party, with a grenade and gunfire on the Machedi-Kindli-Malhar road near Badnota village in Lohai Malhar, approximately 150 km from Kathua town, around 3:30 pm.

Following the attack, the terrorists fled into the nearby forest, while the army, supported by police and paramilitary personnel, retaliated. The army vehicle, which had ten occupants, suffered the brunt of the assault, resulting in fatal injuries to five soldiers, including a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO). Five others were transferred to the Pathankot military hospital for medical treatment.

Rajnath Singh reacts to terror attack

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday expressed anguish over the killing of five soldiers in the terror attack and said that the nation stands firm with their families.

"I am deeply anguished at the loss of five of our brave Indian Army Soldiers in a terrorist attack in Badnota, Kathua (J&K). My deepest condolences to the bereaved families, the Nation stands firm with them in this difficult time. The Counter Terrorist operations are underway, and our soldiers are determined to usher in peace and order in the region. I pray for a speedy recovery to those who sustained injuries in this dastardly terror attack," he tweeted.

