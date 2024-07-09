Fatal car accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar claims four lives, two injured

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV 4 killed after a car fell into a gorge in Kishtwar

In a tragic road accident, a car fell into a gorge on Tuesday leaving four people dead in Dachhan area of ​​Kishtwar district in Jammu and Kashmir.

The unfortunate accident took place during the evening. While 4 people have died, two are reported to have been injured Four people died in this accident, while two people were injured. Giving details of the accident, a Jammu and Kashmir Police official said that the car crashed in Heroin Nala at Dachhan. Four people died on the spot and two people were seriously injured in the accident, the official added.

The official said that after the accident, they got the information and reached the site immediately. The Police, along with locals brought the injured to the District Hospital Kishtwar for treatment. According to police, the car veered off the road and fell into the deep gorge leading to the casualties. So far the identities of the deceased and injured have not been released. The police said that further investigation is underway.