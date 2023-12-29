Friday, December 29, 2023
     
Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu Rajouri (J&K) Updated on: December 29, 2023 16:59 IST
Image Source : PTI (FILE) Jammu and Kashmir: Security forces launch search operation in Rajouri

Rajouri news: Security forces today (December 29) launched a search operation in a forest area in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district following information about the movement of suspicious elements, officials said.

Acting on the information from the Muradpur area of Kalakote, security forces launched the operation in the Afla, Muradpur, Bothni, and Swani areas, they said.

Nothing came up so far, the officials said, adding the operation is still underway.

Last year, a similar suspicious sighting was reported in the same area, they added.

