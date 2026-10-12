Four terrorists killed in landmine blast while trying to infiltrate along LoC

Poonch:

An infiltration attempt along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district was reportedly foiled after four terrorists were killed while attempting to cross into Indian territory from Pakistan, according to preliminary information. Pakistani soldiers retrieved the bodies, and the entire sequence of events was captured on camera.

Terrorists tried to plant IED near Indian border

At approximately 4:30 AM, terrorists attempted to infiltrate Indian territory by crossing the Line of Control (LoC) from the Pakistani side. Preliminary reports indicate that the terrorists were attempting to plant an IED near the Indian border. During this attempt, they encountered the Indian Army's anti-infiltration grid, resulting in the reported deaths of four terrorists.

The incident reportedly took place around 4.30 pm, when the suspected terrorists attempted to cross the LoC and plant an improvised explosive device (IED) near the Indian border. During this attempt, they encountered the Indian Army's anti-infiltration grid, resulting in the reported deaths of four terrorists.

The area on the Indian side is said to fall within the Krishna Ghati sector, while the suspected movement was linked to the Badar Pur area near Hajira in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). Reports indicate that the Pakistan Army's 66 Frontier Force is deployed in this region. The terrorists were attempting to plant the IED on the Indian side with the assistance or cover of the Pakistan Army.

Suspects seen in footages

According to the initial account, photographs and videos related to the incident have been sent to the Army headquarters for assessment by senior military officials.

The footage reportedly shows several suspicious individuals wearing traditional "Pathani" suits. They were carrying pistols and attempting to plant an IED in the forest terrain. Initial details indicate the presence of four to six suspects, with four terrorists confirmed killed.

There are also claims that Pakistani soldiers retrieved the bodies of the deceased and took them back across the LoC. The incident is further alleged to have involved a Lashkar-e-Taiba commander, though the details remain unverified. The identities of the suspected terrorists, the exact number of individuals involved, and the circumstances surrounding the incident are yet to be officially confirmed. There has been no official confirmation of the reported killings so far.

Meanwhile, operations against terrorists are being continuously conducted across Jammu and Kashmir. Security forces remain on high alert, keeping a close watch on every movement. This is why the handlers of the terrorists are frustrated, because their nefarious designs are not being realized.

Earlier, a significant revelation had emerged regarding the slain Lashkar commander Musa; it was discovered that he had been hiding in the forest and applying honey to his wounds.

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