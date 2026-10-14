School timing revised in Jammu and Kashmir from Oct 15, check new schedule

Srinagar:

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Wednesday revised the timings of all government and private schools across Kashmir, effective from October 15. According to an order issued by the Director of School Education Kashmir, schools within Srinagar municipal limits will operate from 10 am to 3:30 pm, while those outside the municipal limits will function from 10:30 am to 4 pm. The department in this regard has directed all institutions to strictly adhere to the revised timings without deviation.

Revised schedule will come into effect from Thursday

The revised schedule will come into effect from Thursday, October 15. In this regard, the Directorate has directed all concerned educational institutions to strictly adhere to the revised timings without any deviation. The directions have been issued through Order No. 410-DSEK of 2026, dated October 14, 2026.

In another development, several areas in the higher reaches of Kashmir were draped in white on Wednesday morning after an active western disturbance brought fresh overnight snowfall. The plains were lashed by overnight rains, the officials said and added that the meteorological department has forecast a wet spell over the next 24 hours.

Several areas in Kashmir witness snowfall

Under the influence of an active western disturbance, several areas in the higher reaches received light to moderate snowfall overnight. While there was fresh snowfall in many areas in the higher reaches of Kashmir, it continued in several other places for the second day.

Pahalgam tourist resort in south Kashmir's Anantnag district and its adjoining areas received overnight snowfall and intermittent snowfall continued in Gulmarg and Sonamarg tourist resorts as well as the Zojilla Axis, Razdan Top and Tulail in north Kashmir's Gurez. Moreover, the plains of the valley, including the summer capital Srinagar, were lashed by overnight rains, but clouds made way for sunshine in the morning.

Meanwhile, the meteorological department said there is a possibility of light to moderate rain, with light snow over the higher reaches, at many places along with thunder, gusty winds and hailstorm at isolated places till Thursday. The weather will generally remain dry with a brief spell of light rain at isolated places on October 16. Afterwards, the weather will remain generally dry till October 24, it said.

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