IAS 'abuse' row in J-K: JKAS association calls for pen-down strike; LG, CM Omar Abdullah order probe

Srinagar:

Massive protests on Friday erupted after a video of an IAS officer and a JKAS officer went viral. The LG has ordered an investigation within a specific time frame. The JKAS Association has called for a 'pen-down' strike as well. All political parties, including Farooq, Omar, Mehbooba, and the BJP, have unanimously demanded action against the culprits. The development comes after a video of a meeting went viral, showing a heated argument between senior IAS officer Rajiv Ranjan (Labor and Employment Secretary) and JKAS officer Beenish Wani (Assistant Director of the National Livelihood Mission, Ganderbal). The IAS officer was seen using indecent language in the video clip, prompting a response from the woman officer.

JKAS Association calls for one-day 'pen-down' strike

In protest of this incident, the JKAS Association has called for a one-day 'pen-down' strike to protest the alleged humiliation of a female officer," the association said in a statement. The interim committee of the JKAS Association has decided to hold a one-day 'pen-down' strike to protest the alleged humiliation of a female JKAS officer during an official meeting on October 14.

The footage that has surfaced allegedly showed Ranjan interrupting the officer, using abusive language, and flaunting his superiority. There has been widespread outrage over a video purportedly from a virtual departmental review meeting held at the Civil Secretariat in Srinagar.

Jammu and Kashmir govr orders probe

Following media reports of the incident, the Jammu and Kashmir LG has ordered a detailed and time-bound investigation into the alleged misconduct of senior IAS officer Kumar Rajeev Ranjan towards JKAS officer Beeneesh Wani.

CM Abdullah supports JKAS officer Vani

Regarding this matter, CM Omar Abdullah posted on X, "I have seen the video of the government online meeting that is going viral on social media. At first glance, the senior officer's behavior was not at the level expected of a senior IAS officer. The subsequent threats to a junior JKAS officer have made the situation even worse. I have raised this issue very strongly with the Chief Secretary. Unfortunately, as a UT, Lok Bhavan has control over IAS officers, but as Chief Minister, I have instructed the Chief Secretary to ensure that no retaliatory action is taken against the JKAS officer."

In this regard, PDP spokesperson Mohit Bhan said, "We saw the video, and it was shameful. The way a subordinate was treated is highly condemnable. Jammu and Kashmir has always been a respectable place, but such behavior by an IAS officer in front of cameras reflects how he behaves in closed-door meetings. This officer should be transferred. We welcome the investigation, but I hope the IAS lobby will not try to suppress the KAS lobby."

BJP strongly condemns this behaviour: Altaf Thakur

Altaf Thakur, chief spokesperson of the BJP's Jammu and Kashmir unit, said: "The BJP strongly condemns this behavior. The use of abusive and unparliamentary language by a senior government official is completely unacceptable and should not happen."

He further stated that the administrative structure established in Jammu and Kashmir ensures transparency and accountability among officials, regardless of their position. This was described as part of the changes made since 2019. Additionally, an investigation has been demanded into the incident and who made the government meeting public by posting it on social media.

NCW seeks ‘action taken report’ from chief secretary

Taking suo motu cognizance of the incident, the National Commission for Women (NCW) has sought an Action Taken Report from the Chief Secretary within seven days. NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar has directed the Commission to verify the authenticity of the video, conduct an impartial investigation, and take appropriate disciplinary and legal action if the allegations are found to be true.

Moreover, the Commission stressed the need to ensure the protection of the female officer from workplace harassment, inappropriate behavior, and professional retaliation. Amid the growing controversy, the Department of Labor and Employment stated that the video clip circulating on social media does not reflect the full context of the meeting. The department emphasised that discipline and professional decorum are essential during official interactions, and the matter will be handled in accordance with applicable rules and regulations.