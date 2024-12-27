Jammu and Kashmir: Srinagar gets season's first snowfall | Watch video

Follow us on Image Source : X Srinagar's first snowfall

Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, experienced its first snowfall of the season. The winters have arrived in the union territory with fresh snowfall in several areas. The visuals from Srinagar and many other parts of J and K have left the people awestruck by the beauty of snowfall in the 'paradise on Earth'. The photos and videos are being circulated on social media, and people can't get enough of Kashmir's beauty.

Srinagar's first snowfall

As per the officials, snowfall was witnessed in several areas as a repercussion of the western disturbance hit Jammu and Kashmir. As per the meteorological department, Srinagar recorded a low of minus 7.3 degrees Celsius on Thursday night, slightly down from the previous night's minus 7 degrees Celsius.

Season's first snowfall was also recorded in the plains of Srinagar, Ganderbal, Anantnag, Kulgam, Shopian, and Pulwama districts.

Social media users and visitors were glad to see the serene beauty of Srinagar. The snow-covered roofs, the white dusting on the iconic houseboats of Dal Lake, and the snow-capped peaks of the surrounding mountains create a mesmerizing view.

Jammu and Kashmir weather

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast isolated light rain and snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir until December 30, adding to the region's allure for winter tourism. Meanwhile, intense cold wave-like conditions prevailed across Kashmir as the minimum temperatures continued to settle several degrees below the freezing point, even as there was a light increase in the night temperatures at most places of the valley.

Gulmarg in north Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 6 degrees Celsius, the same as the previous night, the department added.

Pahalgam, the base camp for the annual Amarnath Yatra in south Kashmir, registered a minimum temperature of minus eight degrees Celsius, slightly up from the previous night's minus 8.6 degrees Celsius.

Qazigund, the gateway town to Kashmir, logged a minimum temperature of minus 6.9 degrees Celsius, while Konibal, a hamlet in the Pampore area, was the coldest recorded place in the valley at minus 9.5 degrees Celsius.

Kupwara, in north Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 6.4 degrees Celsius, while south Kashmir's Kokernag, registered minus 4.8 degrees Celsius.

Snowfall was recorded in the famous ski-resort of Gulmarg, tourist resorts of Sonamarg and Pahalgam, Gurez, Zojila axis, Sadhna Top, Mughal Road, and many areas in Bandipora, Baramulla, and Kupwara districts.