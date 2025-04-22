Jammu and Kashmir locals hold candlelight march against Pahalgam terror attack Locals in Baramulla, Srinagar, Poonch and Kupwara held a candlelight march while Bajrang Dal workers in Jammu held a protest against the terror attack.

Srinagar:

In a heartfelt show to express solidarity and condemnation, local residents in Jammu and Kashmir held candle light march on Tuesday, mourning the loss of innocent lives in the terrorist attack on tourists in Pahalgam.

In Kupwara, PDP leader Mir Mohammad Fayaz said, "The cowardly act carried out by terrorists today, in which our guests were harmed, we strongly condemn it... The perpetrators do not belong to any religion. It is a murder of humanity. They should be strictly punished..."

Fayaz Ahmad Bhatt, General Secretary, Mecca Market, said, " We condemn this attack against humanity."

A local working as a Tourist Police personnel in Pahalgam said, "I rescued three injured persons. Local people rescued all the injured."

A tourist from Maharashtra's Nagpur who was present at the spot said, "This incident happened when we had just left the place of the incident. We could hear the sound of firing for a long time. Everyone was trying to escape from the place. We never looked back, as we just wanted to escape from there."

Meanwhile, Delhi is on alert after the terror attack. According to the Delhi police sources, Delhi police has been instructed to keep a close watch on tourist places and other important places.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday "strongly" condemned the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam and paid condolences to those who have lost their loved ones.

In a post on X, PM Modi stated that those responsible for this heinous act will be brought to justice."I strongly condemn the terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured person recovers as soon as possible. All possible assistance is being provided to those affected," PM Modi said.