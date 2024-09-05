Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections: After Ganderbal, Omar Abdullah files nomination from Budgam

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Breaking News

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah filed nomination papers from the Budgam assembly seat for upcoming elections on Thursday.

He was accompanied by the senior party leaders including the incumbent Member of Parliament Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi.

Earlier on Wednesday, Omar filed nomination papers from the Ganderbal assembly seat making him the first candidate from across Jammu and Kashmir, who will be contesting on two seats in the upcoming assembly elections.

(Inputs from agencies)