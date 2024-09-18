J-K elections: 59 per cent voter turnout in first phase, no significant change from polls 2014

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Youth in a huge number exercise their voting rights in the UT

The first phase of polling in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections witnessed about 59 per cent voter turnout in the Union Territory(UT) on Wednesday. The electorates gave a thumbs up to the UT's first assembly election since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019 with round one going off without any violent incident.

"This is the highest voter turnout in the past seven Lok Sabha and assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir. The figures might go up after the final reports are received from the remote pockets and postal ballots," said Chief Electoral Officer PK Pole.

Voting began at 7 am and proceeded steadily through the day. Men and women, the young and old, some too frail to walk and others patiently waiting their turn, queued up outside polling booths across Kashmir Valley and Jammu.

24 assembly constituencies recorded 58.97% voter turnout. Here are constituency-wise voter turnout:

1. Anantnag: 41.58%

2. Anantnag West: 45.93%

3. Banihal: 68%

4. Bhadarwah: 65.27%

5. D H Pora: 68%

6. Devsar: 54.73%

7. Doda: 70.21%

8. Doda West: 74.14%

9. Dooru: 57.90%

10. Inderwal: 80.06%

11. Kishtwar: 75.04%

12. Kokernag: 58%

13. Kulgam: 62.70%

14. Padder-Nagseni: 76.80%

15. Pahalgam: 67.86%

16. Pampore: 44.78%

17. Pulwama: 50.42%

18. Rajpora: 48.07%

19. Ramban: 67.34%

20. Shangus-Anantnag East: 52.94%

21. Shopian: 54.72%

22. Srigufwara-Bijbehara: 56.02%

23. Tral: 40.58%

24. Zainapora: 52.64%

Fate of 219 candidates locked in EVMs

Of the 90 seats, 24 voted in the first phase -- 16 in the Kashmir Valley and eight in the Jammu region. Over 2.3 million voters were eligible to cast the ballot to determine the fate of 219 candidates, including 90 Independents.

At 9 am, two hours after polling began, the turnout was 11.11 per cent. At 1 pm, it was 26.72 per cent.At 3 pm, 50.65 per cent of the voters had turned up. And by 5 pm, the number had inched up to 58.19 per cent. After the polling ended at 6 pm, said that tentatively the overall voter turnout was about 59 percent -- the highest in the past seven Lok Sabha and assembly elections.

No significant change from 2014 in voter turnout in phase 1 of JK polls There was not a significant change from 2014 in the voter turnout in the 24 segments that voted in phase one of Jammu and Kashmir polls on Wednesday, the first assembly elections since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. According to the Statistical report of the Election Commission of India on the 2014 Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly polls, the voter turnout in these districts was 60.19 per cent. In the 2014 assembly polls, there were 22 seats in the districts of Doda, Kishtwar, Ramban, Anantnag, Kulgam, Pulwama and Shopian where polling was held on Wednesday. However, after the delimitation exercise of 2022, two seats -- one each in Doda and Kishtwar districts -- were added.

First assembly election after abrogation of Article 370

The elections to the 90-member assembly are the first since Article 370 granting special status to Jammu and Kashmir was abrogated in August 2019 and the state was downgraded into the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. Security forces fanned out to ensure that there was no trouble. The day was largely without incident except for reports of clashes between political workers in some areas of Bijbehara and DH Pora.

Politicians' appeal to voters

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among the several leaders encouraging voters to come out in large numbers and take part in the "festival of democracy". In a post on X, he particularly targeted young and first-time voters in his appeal.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also appealed for a strong voter turnout to elect a government focused on youth education, employment, and women's empowerment while combating separatism.

"Pehle matdan phir jalpan", he said in a post on X, asking people to vote before breakfast. He encouraged voters to prioritise casting their votes before meals.

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha also asked people, particularly youth and women, to exercise their democratic rights.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge addressed voters, reminding them of the implications of the state's status change and urging them to safeguard their rights.

He stressed on the importance of participation for a future characterised by peace, stability, and development.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi sought support for the I.N.D.I.A bloc, calling the election a chance for the voters to reclaim their rights and foster employment opportunities in the region.

He termed the downgrading of the state's status a "violation of constitutional rights," urging citizens to vote for a prosperous future.

National Conference's Omar Abdullah said, "The more we talk about the importance of these polls, the less it will be. They are happening after 10 years and a lot has changed in these 10 years. Jammu and Kashmir was divided into two, Ladakh was separated from us, we were granted a UT status even as we fail to understand how it benefitted us.

(With PTI inputs)