'Ghar Wapsi' of Kashmiri Pandits becomes key issue in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Kashmiri Pandits stand in a queue to cast their vote.

J-K Assembly elections 2024: As Jammu and Kashmir is witnessing its first phase of Assembly elections, the issue of Kashmiri Pandits' resettlement has once again come to the forefront. Kashmiri Pandits, displaced from their homeland for decades, have stressed that their primary demand is "Ghar Wapsi" or the return to their ancestral homes in the Kashmir Valley. They are calling for substantial measures to be taken to ensure their safe and dignified rehabilitation in Kashmir.

Speaking exclusively to INDIA TV, a Kashmiri Pandit urged fellow members of the displaced community to come out in large numbers and vote in the ongoing Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections. Speaking about the struggles faced by the Kashmiri Pandit community, he said, "Kashmiri Pandits have been facing a lot of problems, but no one ever cared for them." He also mentioned the community's ongoing challenges and called for political attention to their key issues, particularly the return to their homeland and proper rehabilitation. "I urge all Kashmiri Pandits to vote for someone who will talk about us and our issues -- mainly about return and rehabilitation," he added.

Key issues for Kashmir Pandits

Beyond their 'Ghar Wapasi', other pressing concerns for the Pandit community in the valley include development, employment opportunities, and addressing the challenges of displacement. Many in the community have been advocating for these issues, seeking assurances from political leaders that their long-standing demands will be prioritised in the post-election. As per reports, Kashmiri Pandits have fought for their rights and justice for years. They insist that there needs to be a structured plan for their safe return and resettlement in Kashmir, where they hope to rebuild their lives in security and peace.

In the first phase of the Assembly elections, polling is being held for 24 constituencies across Jammu and Kashmir. In a significant move, 19 special polling booths have been set up in Jammu for the Kashmiri Pandit displaced community, allowing them to participate in the democratic process. Experts say that their votes are seen as a crucial voice for change, with many hoping that their participation will influence policy changes for their rehabilitation.

Kashmir Pandits cast votes

Earlier in the day, some Kashmiri Pandits were seen proudly displaying their inked fingers after casting their votes at a polling station in Jagti, which is part of the Kulgam Assembly Constituency. The enthusiasm and engagement of the electorate, including the Kashmiri Pandits, depicted the significance of the Assembly elections in the valley after a decade.

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections

The first phase of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections is being held today (September 18), marking a significant political event as the region holds its first assembly polls in a decade and the first since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. A total of 24 seats are up for contention, spread across six districts, with 16 constituencies in the Kashmir region and 8 in the Jammu region. Over 23 lakh registered voters are expected to decide the fate of 219 candidates in the first phase. The other two phases are scheduled to be held on September 25 and October 1, while the counting of the votes will take place on October 8.

(Input by: Rahi Kapoor)

ALSO READ: J-K Assembly polls phase 1 LIVE: 26.72 per cent voter turnout till 11 am, Pulwama region records lowest