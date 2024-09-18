Wednesday, September 18, 2024
     
  J-K Assembly polls phase 1 LIVE: Polling underway for 24 seats in seven districts amid tight security
J-K Assembly polls phase 1 LIVE: All arrangements, including security-related, are in place as the polling began at 7 am for 24 seats. This is the maiden assembly election in Jammu and Kashmir in a Union Territory setup — also the first poll to elect an assembly in the last 10 years.

Edited By: Anurag Roushan @Candid_Tilaiyan Srinagar Updated on: September 18, 2024 7:41 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections Phase 1.
Image Source : ANI Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections Phase 1 voting.

J-K Assembly elections phase 1 LIVE Updates: The first phase of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections is being held today (September 18), marking a significant political event as the region holds its first assembly polls in a decade and the first since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. The voting will be held from 7 am to 6 pm. A total of 24 seats are up for contention, spread across six districts, with 16 constituencies in the Kashmir region and 8 in the Jammu region. Over 23 lakh registered voters are expected to decide the fate of 219 candidates, including some prominent names like Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami, Ghulam Ahmad Mir, and Iltija Mufti. The Election Commission has deployed 14,000 personnel across 3,276 polling stations to ensure smooth proceedings. Security is tight, with multi-tiered forces stationed across the region due to the sensitive nature of the elections in this post-Article 370 scenario. Key constituencies, such as Pulwama, Shopian, Anantnag, and Pahalgam are being closely watched due to their political significance. 

Follow the blog for more updates: 

Live updates :J-K Assembly Elections Phase 1

  • Sep 18, 2024 7:40 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Voter voices concerns on unemployment, inflation as polling underway | WATCH

    Polling is currently underway across 24 assembly constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir, with 16 seats in Kashmir and 8 in Jammu, marking the first assembly election in the region in a decade. A voter, after casting his ballot, shared his hopes for change, saying, "Today, elections are being held after 10 years. We want unemployment and inflation to end, keeping this in mind, we have voted. We want people to vote in large numbers."

  • Sep 18, 2024 7:33 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Voting underway in Doda for first phase of Assembly elections | WATCH

    Polling is in full swing as voters in Doda line up to cast their ballots for the first phase of Jammu and Kashmir's 2024 Assembly elections. The Doda constituency has drawn attention with major political parties fielding notable candidates. The National Conference (NC) has fielded Khalid Najib Suharwardy, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has put forward Gajay Singh Rana as its candidate. Congress is represented by Sheikh Riaz, and the Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) has gone with Abdul Majid Wani.

  • Sep 18, 2024 7:26 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    J-K Assembly elections 2024: Visuals show voters entering polling stations in Pulwama | WATCH

    Visuals have surfaced from Pulwama showing voters entering polling stations as the first phase of assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir is underway. This phase covers 24 assembly constituencies, with 16 in Kashmir and 8 in Jammu. Pulwama is a key district, and polling in this region marks a significant moment in the election process, which is being held after a decade and for the first time since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.

  • Sep 18, 2024 7:17 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    J-K Assembly polls 2024: PM Modi urge people to vote in large numbers

    As the voting began for the first phase, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged voters to exercise their franchise in large numbers. "As the first phase of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections begins, I urge all those in constituencies going to the polls today to vote in large numbers and strengthen the festival of democracy. I particularly call upon young and first-time voters to exercise their franchise," he wrote on X.

     

  • Sep 18, 2024 7:03 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    J-K Assembly elections phase 1: Polling begins for 24 seats across seven districts

    The polling has begun across seven districts in Jammu and Kashmir. The polling will continue till 6 pm today. 

  • Sep 18, 2024 6:57 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    J-K Assembly polls 2024: People queue up outside polling booth in Kulgam | WATCH

    In Kulgam, visuals show people lining up outside polling booths, ready to cast their votes in the first phase of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections. Polling is set to begin shortly, and voter enthusiasm appears strong despite the heavy security presence. Kulgam is one of the 16 constituencies in Kashmir voting today as part of the region's first assembly elections since the revocation of Article 370​. 

  • Sep 18, 2024 6:54 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    J-K Assembly polls 2024: Mock polling begins for first phase

    Ahead of the first phase of polls in Jammu and Kashmir, officials conducted mock polls at various polling booths across Union Territory. Preparations and mock polls are underway in various polling booths across Jammu and Kashmir, including Banihal, Kishtwar, and Jagti Assembly constituencies. Presiding Officer of Lachh Khazana-B, FCI Store Kuleed Polling station Number 75, Ashukta Shaheen, said "Mock polling has been completed. All the preparations have been done. The voters can come and cast their votes after 7 AM," as per news agency ANI. 

  • Sep 18, 2024 6:53 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    J-K Assembly elections: How to find polling booth? Check here

    In total, 24 seats across the Chenab valley districts of Doda, Kishtwar, and Ramban, and south Kashmir districts of Anantnag, Pulwama, Kulgam and Shopian will go to poll sin the first phase. The second phase of polling for 26 seats will be held on September 25, while the third phase for 40 seats on September 5.  

    J-K Assembly polls: How to find polling booth? 

    • First visit Election Commission's website electoralsearch.eci.gov.in:
    • then, you enter your Election Photo Identity Card (EPIC) number, state, and captcha to view the booth details.
    • After this, search for your polling booth 'By Details' by entering personal information like name, relative's name, date of birth, gender, and district.
    • Then, you can search for your polling booth 'By Mobile' by providing your state and mobile number for an OTP.

     

  • Sep 18, 2024 6:49 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    J-K Assembly elections phase 1: Security forces deployed outside polling booths in Pulwama | WATCH

    Security forces have been deployed outside polling booths in Pulwama's Pinglena as preparations are in full swing for the start of voting in the first phase of Jammu and Kashmir’s 2024 assembly elections. Pulwama is one of the key districts voting today, and security is particularly tight due to the region's sensitive history. Voters are expected to cast their ballots shortly as polling booths open across the 24 constituencies.

  • Sep 18, 2024 6:46 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    J-K Assembly elections phase 1: Tight security arrangements across valley

    The Jammu and Kashmir Police have made elaborate security arrangements for the first phase of assembly elections in the valley. Inspector General of Police Kashmir Zone VK Birdi said the polls will be safeguarded by a multi-layered security setup and will include the deployment of Central Armed Paramilitary Forces (CAPF), Jammu and Kashmir Armed Police, and J-K Police.

  • Sep 18, 2024 6:44 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    J-K Assembly polls phase 1: 219 candidates in fray for 24 seats across seven districts

    A total of 219 candidates are in the fray in the first phase of the three-phased Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls as 25 nominations were withdrawn on Friday (September 13), the last day for withdrawal of candidature. A total of 280 nominations were filed for 24 Assembly segments in seven districts of Jammu and Kashmir. However, after scrutiny, the nominations of 36 candidates were rejected, while 25 candidates withdrew their nominations, leaving 219 nominees in the fray, the officials said.

  • Sep 18, 2024 6:39 AM (IST) Posted by Anurag Roushan

    J-K Assembly elections Phase 1: Voting being held on 24 seats today | Check list

    A total of 24 seats across seven districts in Jammu and Kashmir will go to polls in the first phase today. These seats are  Pampore, Tral, Pulwama, Rajpora, Zainapora, Shopian, DH Pora, Kulgam, Devsar, Dooru, Kokernag (ST), Anantnag West, Anantnag, Srigufwara-Bijbehara, Shangus-Anantnag East, Pahalgam, Inderwal, Kishtwar, Padder-Nagseni, Bhadarwah, Doda, Doda West, Ramban, and Banihal.

