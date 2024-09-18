J-K Assembly polls phase 1 LIVE: Polling underway for 24 seats in seven districts amid tight security

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections Phase 1 voting.

J-K Assembly elections phase 1 LIVE Updates: The first phase of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections is being held today (September 18), marking a significant political event as the region holds its first assembly polls in a decade and the first since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. The voting will be held from 7 am to 6 pm. A total of 24 seats are up for contention, spread across six districts, with 16 constituencies in the Kashmir region and 8 in the Jammu region. Over 23 lakh registered voters are expected to decide the fate of 219 candidates, including some prominent names like Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami, Ghulam Ahmad Mir, and Iltija Mufti. The Election Commission has deployed 14,000 personnel across 3,276 polling stations to ensure smooth proceedings. Security is tight, with multi-tiered forces stationed across the region due to the sensitive nature of the elections in this post-Article 370 scenario. Key constituencies, such as Pulwama, Shopian, Anantnag, and Pahalgam are being closely watched due to their political significance.

Follow the blog for more updates: