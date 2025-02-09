J-K: Wanted criminal evading arrest for years arrested from his hideout in Jammu

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Image used for representational purposes.

A wanted criminal was arrested in Jammu on Sunday after a two-year hunt, the police said. Surjan Sansi, a resident of Rehal village of Bishnah, is a history-sheeter and his arrest is a major success for police in its drive against gangsters, a police spokesperson said.

He said Sansi had been evading arrest for the past two years and was wanted in connection with the killing of a man identified as Akshay Kumar in the Ramgarh area of Samba district in December 2023.

A police party from Bishnah police station arrested Sansi from his hideout in Jammu.

Two criminals arrested after shootout near Jammu

Earlier on Saturday, two men with alleged criminal records were arrested following a shootout, the police said. One of the accused, Daljot Singh alias "Daljot Punjabi", was injured in the encounter and was shifted to a hospital for treatment, a police officer said.

Based on a tip-off, notorious criminals Daljot Singh and Aman Singh alias Anu, were intercepted while they were en route to Jammu from Samba with the intention of committing a heinous crime, he said.

A special checkpoint was set up on the Ring Road and the two, travelling in an SUV, were signalled to stop. However, they opened fire, prompting retaliatory action by the police, the officer said.

Daljot Singh was injured in the exchange of fire and was subsequently arrested along with his associate, he added.

