J-K: 8 including 5 children of one family die after vehicle rolls down cliff in Anantnag

Image Source : INDIA TV J-K: 8 including 5 children die after vehicle rolls down cliff in Anantnag

At least eight members of a family, including five children, were killed when their vehicle skidded off the road and fell into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district on Saturday, officials said.

A policeman, two women and five children aged between six and 16 are among the dead, they said.

The victims were travelling from Kishtwar towards Marwah via the Sinthan Top when their vehicle Sumo vehicle bearing registration number JK03H9017 skidded off the road and fell off the gorge at Daksum, officials said. The family of eight died on the spot, they said.