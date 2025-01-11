J-K: PM Modi to inaugurate Sonamarg tunnel on January 13, says 'eagerly awaiting visit'

Follow us on Image Source : OMAR ABDULLAH / X Omar Abdullah shared aerial views of the area around the Sonamarg tunnel

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that he is ‘eagerly awaiting’ his visit to Sonamarg in Jammu and Kashmir where he will be inaugurating the Sonamarg tunnel on January 13. According to an official statement, the entire project, including the 12-km tunnel, has been constructed at a cost of over Rs 2,700 crore.

It comprises the Sonamarg main tunnel, an egress tunnel and approach roads. Situated at an altitude of over 8,650 feet above sea level, it will enhance all-weather connectivity between Srinagar and Sonamarg en route to Leh, bypassing landslide and avalanche routes, the statement said.

In a post on X, Modi echoed Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's statement after the latter visited the site to review preparedness for his visit and shared some pictures and videos.

Abdullah said, "Visited Sonmarg today to review preparations for PM Modi's visit on Monday. The inauguration of the Z-morh tunnel will open Sonmarg to tourism all year round, Sonmarg will now be developed as a great ski resort. The local population will not have to leave in winter & the travel time to Kargil/Leh from Srinagar will also reduce.”

Responding to the tweet, Modi posted on ‘X’, "I am eagerly awaiting my visit to Sonmarg, Jammu and Kashmir for the tunnel inauguration. You rightly point out the benefits for tourism and the local economy. Also, loved the aerial pictures and videos!"

The statement said the project will also promote tourism by transforming Sonamarg into a year-round destination, boosting winter tourism, adventure sports, and local livelihood.

Along with the Zojila tunnel, set for completion by 2028, it will reduce the route length from 49 km to 43 km and boost vehicle speed from 30 km/hr to 70 km/hr, ensuring seamless NH-1 connectivity between Srinagar Valley and Ladakh.

This enhanced connectivity will boost defense logistics, drive economic growth and socio-cultural integration across Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh, it said. PM Modi will also meet the construction workers who have worked meticulously amid harsh conditions in an acknowledgement of their contribution to this engineering feat, it added.

(With PTI inputs)