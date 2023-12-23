J-K: Mobile Internet suspended in Poonch, Rajouri amid massive anti-terrorist operations

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Security personnel during a cordon and search operation near the site where Army vehicles were ambushed by terrorists on Thursday

Following the mysterious death of three persons after being allegedly picked up by the Army for questioning about the recent ambush on two Army vehicles that left five soldiers dead, the mobile internet services were suspended in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch and Rajouri districts early Saturday, officials said. The deceased were identified as Safeer Hussain (43), Mohd Showket (27) and Shabir Ahmad (32) of Topa Peer village of Bufliaz but the cause of their death was not known immediately.

There was widespread resentment among people after the circulation of videos purportedly showing the torture of the suspects. While both Army and civil authorities are tight-lipped on the ground, official sources said mobile Internet services were suspended in Poonch and Rajouri districts as a precautionary measure to check rumour-mongering and prevent miscreants from creating any law and order problem.

Poonch attack

Three to four heavily-armed terrorists targeted an army gypsy and a truck at Dhatyar Morh between Dhera Ki Gali and Bufliaz under the jurisdiction of Surankote police station in Poonch late Thursday afternoon, killing five soldiers and injuring two others.

A massive search operation was launched immediately after the attack in the densely forested areas, also covering nearby Thanamandi in Rajouri but there was no fresh contact with the fleeing terrorists so far, the officials said.