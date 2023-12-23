Saturday, December 23, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Jammu And Kashmir
  5. J-K: Mobile Internet suspended in Poonch, Rajouri amid massive anti-terrorist operations

J-K: Mobile Internet suspended in Poonch, Rajouri amid massive anti-terrorist operations

Just days after an armed attack on the Indian Army, a terrorist was killed neutralised by security forces along the International Border (IB) trying to infiltrate Jammu and Kashmir's Akhnoor on Saturday, officials said.

Nivedita Dash Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 Poonch Updated on: December 23, 2023 11:45 IST
Security personnel during a cordon and search operation
Image Source : PTI Security personnel during a cordon and search operation near the site where Army vehicles were ambushed by terrorists on Thursday

Following the mysterious death of three persons after being allegedly picked up by the Army for questioning about the recent ambush on two Army vehicles that left five soldiers dead, the mobile internet services were suspended in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch and Rajouri districts early Saturday, officials said.  The deceased were identified as Safeer Hussain (43), Mohd Showket (27) and Shabir Ahmad (32) of Topa Peer village of Bufliaz but the cause of their death was not known immediately.

There was widespread resentment among people after the circulation of videos purportedly showing the torture of the suspects. While both Army and civil authorities are tight-lipped on the ground, official sources said mobile Internet services were suspended in Poonch and Rajouri districts as a precautionary measure to check rumour-mongering and prevent miscreants from creating any law and order problem.

Poonch attack

Three to four heavily-armed terrorists targeted an army gypsy and a truck at Dhatyar Morh between Dhera Ki Gali and Bufliaz under the jurisdiction of Surankote police station in Poonch late Thursday afternoon, killing five soldiers and injuring two others.

A massive search operation was launched immediately after the attack in the densely forested areas, also covering nearby Thanamandi in Rajouri but there was no fresh contact with the fleeing terrorists so far, the officials said.

Related Stories
Jammu and Kashmir: Hybrid terrorist arrested in Pulwama, arms, ammunition recovered

Jammu and Kashmir: Hybrid terrorist arrested in Pulwama, arms, ammunition recovered

Jammu and Kashmir: Four jawans killed, 3 injured after terrorists attacked Army vehicles in Poonch

Jammu and Kashmir: Four jawans killed, 3 injured after terrorists attacked Army vehicles in Poonch

Jammu and Kashmir: Search operations begin in Poonch after soldiers killed in terror attack

Jammu and Kashmir: Search operations begin in Poonch after soldiers killed in terror attack

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Jammu And Kashmir and J Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related J News

Latest News