J-K assembly elections: 'BJP wants hung assembly, joined hands with Congress to avoid it,' says Omar Abdullah

The National Conference (NC) has entered a pre-poll alliance with the Congress for the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, aiming to provide voters with a clear alternative to avoid a hung assembly. Party vice-president Omar Abdullah announced this during a shikara rally on Dal Lake, supporting NC candidate Tanvir Sadiq. According to the seat-sharing agreement, the NC will contest 51 seats, the Congress 32, and the CPI(M) one. The remaining six seats will see a "friendly contest" between the two parties.

Abdullah emphasized the need for a pre-election alliance, stating, "Maybe they have something which allows them to see what has gone into the machines, we don't know what has gone into the machines. What we have heard from the people, there is no room for hung elections." He added, "We could have gone for a post-poll alliance but the alliance has been formed (before elections) to give people an option so that there is no hung assembly and there is no room for doubt that a government will not be formed."

BJP would want hung assembly to extend LG rule

The NC leader also expressed concerns about the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) intentions, alleging that they would prefer a hung assembly to justify extending the lieutenant governor's rule. "The BJP will want to have a hung assembly so that they get an excuse to prolong the (lieutenant) governor's rule but people won't allow it to happen," he said.

Abdullah noted the absence of top BJP leaders in Kashmir compared to Jammu. "The BJP has nothing in Kashmir, it won't get anything from Kashmir. We are also well aware of the BJP's attitude towards Muslims," he stated, highlighting the lack of Muslim representation in the central government. "Sixteen per cent population of the country is Muslim and they (BJP leaders) could not find even one who would be good enough to be made a minister at the Centre."

Omar criticises BJP over "rule of three families" jibe

He further criticised the BJP for focusing on the so-called "rule of three families" in Jammu and Kashmir, arguing that it was an attempt to distract from their failures. "Jammu and Kashmir has got nothing in the past five years. The BJP has nothing to show. So the prime minister and the home minister are forced to target the three families. If they had done something, they would not need to do this," Abdullah added.

Additionally, he pointed out a decline in voter turnout compared to the 2014 assembly elections, noting, "There were some areas where the voting percentage was lower than 2014. For example, in the Noorabad (now D H Pora) segment, there was 80 per cent turnout in 2014 but this time it was 20 per cent lower (68 per cent). The present government has to think about why it has happened this time despite there being no boycott and everything, according to them, is normal."

On the upcoming visit of Rahul Gandhi to Kashmir, Abdullah expressed support, saying, "It is good that Rahul Gandhi is coming. I would want him to come more often to take on the BJP top brass. The prime minister has visited twice, the home minister has visited thrice, (Defence Minister) Rajnath Singh is not tired of visiting, there are other senior BJP leaders coming. Rahul Gandhi should come to boost the morale of party cadres wherever Congress candidates are contesting."

