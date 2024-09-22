'No more need of bunkers as nobody has guts to open fire': Amit Shah roars in J-K | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : X Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections 2024: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday boldly declared in Jammu and Kashmir that "there is no more need for bunkers as nobody has the guts to open fire." Shah further stated that if any bullet is fired from across the border, India will respond with a befitting reply.

Addressing a rally in poll-bound Nowshera town in the Rajouri district of Jammu, the Home Minister said no terrorist or stone-pelter would be released from jail.

'Goli ka jawab gole se diya jayega'

"Farooq Abdullah says that they will bring back Article 370. Farooq Sahab, Article cannot be back for the generations to come. Now, bunkers are not needed because no one can dare to fire bullets. 'Agar wahan see goli aayi to goli ka jawab gole se diya jayega'... They want to bring back Shiekh Abdullah's flag... Only our Tricolour will wave in Jammu and Kashmir. They want us to have a dialogue with Pakistan... We are not in favour of having a dialogue with Pakistan till terrorism comes to an end... They want to free the terrorists from jails... But the Narendra Modi government has buried terrorism very deeply... Any terrorist or stone pelter will not be freed from jail," Shah said.

The Home Minister further said that there will be no talks with Pakistan until it stops aiding and abetting terrorism.

Amit Shah attacks Rahul Gandhi over his reservation remarks

Shah strongly criticised Rahul Gandhi over his remarks on reservations, asserting that "no one can scrap reservation.

Shah also attacked the Congress and National Conference (NC) for denying the benefits of reservation to paharis and tribals for decades. He accused both parties of neglecting these communities, highlighting their failure to implement policies that would uplift paharis and tribals. Shah emphasised that the current government is committed to ensuring that these groups receive their due share of reservation benefits, addressing long-standing grievances.

