Apni Party issues show cause notice to Muntazir Mohiuddin for supporting Omar Abdullah in J-K's Budgam

Jammu-Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024: Muntazir Mohiuddin has announced his support for Abdullah, who is contesting the assembly polls from Budgam. The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister is also contesting from the Ganderbal seat.

Srinagar Updated on: September 22, 2024 8:36 IST
Image Source : MUNTAZIR MOHIUDDIN (X). Muntazir Mohiuddin.

Jammu-Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024: The Apni Party on Saturday (September 21) ordered its chief spokesperson Muntazir Mohiuddin to show cause after he announced support for National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah in the Budgam assembly segment.

Mohiuddin has been asked to clarify his remarks before the party leadership within 48 hours, "failing which disciplinary action will be taken".

"The Apni Party issued a show cause notice to its chief spokesperson Muntazir Mohiuddin for his purported remarks supporting Omar Abdullah," it said in a statement.

Mohiuddin on Friday (September 20) said the people of Jammu and Kashmir had been stripped of their rights and added that it was crucial to elect a leader who could fight for their interests.

He had earlier withdrawn his nomination from the Budgam constituency.

"After consulting with friends and well-wishers, I withdrew my nomination papers in favour of Omar Abdullah. My friends unanimously agreed that supporting the former Jammu Kashmir chief minister is the right decision," he had said.

Abdullah has welcomed Mohiuddin's announcement and said his support would strengthen his campaign and bring victory closer.

